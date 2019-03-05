COOS BAY — The community is invited to participate in a Poverty Simulation Experience from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, March 15. Lunch will be provided.
The Poverty Simulation Experience is designed to help participants understand what it might be like to live in a typical low-income family trying to survive from month to month. The object is to raise sensitivity and understanding of the realities faced by people with low incomes.
This exercise is ideal for anyone who works with compromised populations or is interested in becoming a more caring person and willing to look for ways to make life better for those less fortunate.
Registration is required. Contact Char Luther at 541-297-9256 or info.newcommunity@gmail.com for more information and registration forms.