Ryan Mejaski holds a bull trout

Ryan Mejaski of Bend, Ore., holds a bull trout that he caught on April 8, 2023, in Lake Billy Chinook.

On April 8, Ryan Mejaski and Joe Wilhite were fishing for kokanee on the Deschutes arm of Lake Billy Chinook without much luck when they decided to move spots. After casting into a group of small kokanee that were jumping to the surface, his secret lure sank to about five feet when he got a big strike that took off screaming.

He quickly adjusted his drag to let the fish run but they had to move the boat to follow it. His medium-lightweight rod was bent in half and nearly snapped. But he spent 10 minutes working the fish on 6 lbs. test line, brought it to the surface and netted it into the boat to take measurements.

