Artist and illustrator Grant Hoskins has a double life.
Internationally he is known as @gadzooks_bazooka, a self-taught artist whose work can be found in galleries, zines, music album covers and on the streets of Southern California. But by day he works a soul-sucking job and wiles away the precious hours drawing on Post It Notes. This expression of his inner life reveals a shattering editorial eye with a penchant for absurdity, existential dread, quesadilla pirates and the conundrum of human interaction.
186 of these Post It Notes will be exhibited at So It Goes Coffeehouse in Coos Bay from March 11 through the month of April.
@gadzooks_bazooka can be found on Instagram.
So It Goes is Coos Bay’s old school coffeehouse featuring coffee, a full bakery, live music, poetry readings, used books and occasional small theatrics.
Located at 190 Central Ave., So It Goes is open seven days a week, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. A second location recently opened in North Bend Medical Center 1900 Woodland Ave.
