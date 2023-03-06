Portland State University will be conducting a survey in the Coos Bay area as part of a research project to understand community members' trust in institutions that carry out flood mitigation efforts.
According to an article about the project on PSU's website, "The study will combine community surveys in Tillamook and Coos Bay, focus groups and game-theory-based experiments to measure how trust in institutions (from federal to local) affects decision-making related to the acceptance of proposed projects and policies intended to mitigate coastal flooding and other factors."
Coos Bay has been chosen as one of the areas of study due to its coastal location and because it is a community that may be affected by climate-change-related sea-level rise. Researchers will distribute the survey to 1,000 households in the county in the form of a postcard. People who respond have a chance at winning $100.
"Once the data is analyzed, we will send the results to land managers in order for them to make better decisions in the flood mitigation process," Researcher Joe Riedl said.
The study will help provide data on individual community members' trust in the federal, tribal, state, and local agencies that facilitate flood mitigation measures. With that data, researchers hope to understand what needs there are and potential solutions and give insight into how other similar communities may feel.
"Keep an eye out for a postcard in the mail from Portland State University which is conducting a survey in the area," Riedl said. "You may have been randomly selected to participate in our flood survey. You could win $100 by participating!"
