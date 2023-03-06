surveying
Metro Creative Connection

Portland State University will be conducting a survey in the Coos Bay area as part of a research project to understand community members' trust in institutions that carry out flood mitigation efforts.

According to an article about the project on PSU's website, "The study will combine community surveys in Tillamook and Coos Bay, focus groups and game-theory-based experiments to measure how trust in institutions (from federal to local) affects decision-making related to the acceptance of proposed projects and policies intended to mitigate coastal flooding and other factors."



