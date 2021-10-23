Using stencil and mixed media, Portland based pop artist Ace Troy has built a relentless body of work out of powerful juxtapositions.
“There is a beautiful through line in Ace’s work - a searing sense of humor, intelligence, activism,” said John Beane co-owner of So It Goes. “The form is at first recognizable - stencil art from the graffiti world, Banksy, melded with pop art associations, celebrity, nostalgia. But then melded with found objects - wood, records. There is a dissonance, a jarring that happens when we see these influences slam together, and in that moment the message ekes through.
“And it’s really a sense of the artist. There’s a wisdom and playfulness there, a mischief, a daring, and delivered in an unapologetic bravura style. I’ve wanted to have his work here for years, we’re honored to host him.”
Artist Ace Troy’s work adorns the walls at So It Goes Coffeehouse beginning Saturday, October 23, at 190 Central Avenue in Coos Bay.
