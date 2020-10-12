SOUTH COAST — A 68-year-old Portland resident is still missing in Coos County after a weekend of searching, according to the Coos County Sheriff's Office.
Daniel B. Wheeler was last seen on Sept. 29, according to a release from the office. His vehicle was found parked on Hinch Lane, which branches off Seven Devils Lane a little south of the main entrance to the visitors center for the South Slough National Estuarine Reserve, officials said.
The Coos County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue team spent several days searching the area. Search teams used drones, canines, water boats and ground assets, and were assisted by Douglas County and the U.S. Coast Guard.
A previous release from the sheriff's office said Wheeler is from Salem, but a more recent release clarified that he is from Portland.
Anyone with information about Wheeler's whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Coos County Sheriff's Office at 541-396-2160.
