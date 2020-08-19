Woodland Drive in Coos Bay will be closed between Ocean Boulevard and Myrtle Avenue for several hours on Thursday, Aug. 20, to allow for the repair of a failed sewer lateral.
Traffic will be detoured around the work zone from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The road will be opened to local residents only.
Drivers and pedestrians should exercise caution within the construction zone and detour area. Anyone with questions can contact Johnson Rock Products at 541-269-2000.
