COOS BAY — A portion of South 7th Street’s shoulder will be closed as construction continues on Marshfield Junior High.
According to a press release from the City of Coos Bay, Knife River Materials will be boring underground utilities within the South 7th Street right-of-way on Monday, May 4 at 7 a.m.
“The work is related to new development on the nearby school property,” the release said. “This work will require closing the sidewalk on the east side of S. 7th Street from Golden Avenue south approximately 310 feet.”
Drivers and pedestrians passing by the area are advised to “obey and pay attention to construction signs when approaching and passing through the construction zone,” the release said.
For more information, contact the Coos Bay North Bend Water Board Engineering Supervisor Matt Whitty at 541-267-3128 ext. 232 or email at matt_whitty@cbnbh2o.com.
