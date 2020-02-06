REEDSPORT — The western end of the Hauser OHV route will be closed on Friday, Feb. 7, while drainage repairs are taking place. The route is scheduled to reopen the following day, Feb. 8.
The route is approximately 10 miles north of Coos Bay off Sandy Way Road. During the repairs, riders will not be able to access the beach. Anyone wanting to ride along it can gain access using the Saunders OHV route just north of the Hauser route.
You have free articles remaining.
The project is the result of a collaboration between Save the Riders Dunes and the Siuslaw National Forest. The goal is to reduce seasonal flooding by installing a geotextile fabric that will aid drainage stability and provide erosion control.
For more information, contact the Oregon Dunes Visitor Center at 541-271-6000. Alerts and notices can also be found at www.fs.usda.gov/siuslaw.