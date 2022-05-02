A new challenge is threatening the fishing industry along the South Coast.
New wastewater standards by the federal government are threatening seafood processors in Charleston, but the local processors and the International Port of Coos Bay are looking for answers.
The port and the West Coast Seafood Processors Association in partnership with local seafood processors recently received notice of award for grant funding to conduct a feasibility study intended to evaluate opportunities to construct a multi-user wastewater plant on port property in Charleston.
Margaret Barber, director of external affairs and business development for the port, said a new wastewater treatment plant is needed to keep the processors and to allow those businesses and perhaps others to expand in the Charleston area.
Barber said due to increased regulatory requirements in wastewater treatment and disposal, seafood processors throughout Oregon have been working to develop solutions to ensure compliance while keeping the costs associated with doing business manageable. To consolidate efforts and support the continued success of the industry, the Port and WCSPA have been working for the past year with local seafood processors to understand the challenges associated with regulatory compliance and develop a solution.
The Port submitted a grant application to Business Oregon through the Port Planning and Marketing program, requesting $50,000. WCSPA will provide matching funds of $25,000 to support the work.
"We are thrilled about the opportunity to work with the Port and Business Oregon on an issue of such critical importance to the seafood industry in Oregon,” stated Lori Steele, executive director of WCSPA, “This project demonstrates the Port's commitment to support and sustain our industry in southern Oregon, and for that we are very grateful."
The goals of the proposed multi-user facility will be to support the local and regional seafood processing industry by reducing capital and operational costs associated with treating wastewater from the individual processing facilities. Further, the project will create an opportunity to recover organic material and improve the sustainability of wastewater treatment, producing a treatment of the material that will allow it to be re-used as opposed to disposed of in a landfill.
“This project will lay the groundwork to construct a facility that will support the day-to-day operations of the entire commercial fishing industry on Oregon’s south coast,” Said John Burns, Port CEO, “Additionally, this project will serve as a demonstration for other coastal communities as a creative Public and Private Partnership solution to challenges facing the industry as a whole.”
The Port of Brookings Harbor recently received $3.5 million in federal funding to build a wastewater plant at its port. Oregon representatives fought for the funding, saying without it, Pacific Seafood would be forced to close in the Port of Brookings-Harbor.
Barber said the feasibility study will give the port an idea of the cost and preferred locations for a treatment plant. At that time, the port will begin looking for grant funding to pay for the facility.
