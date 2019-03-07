REEDSPORT — The Port of Umpqua is seeking applicants to fill a volunteer vacancy on the budget committee.
To be eligible for appointment, applicants must live within the Port District, which include Gardiner, Reedsport, Winchester Bay, Ash Valley, Scottsburg, Elkton, parts of the Smith River area and other rural areas within western Douglas County. Applicants must be registered voter in the Port District.
Applications are available at the Port Office, 1877 Winchester Ave., Reedsport, or online at www.portofumpqua.net.
For more information, contact 541-271-2232.