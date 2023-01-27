Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

The Oregon International Port of Coos Bay recently announced the opening of the application period for its scholarship program. In its fourth year, the scholarship program reflects the Port’s dedication to supporting the growth and development of Oregon’s South Coast regional economy by cultivating the workforce of tomorrow.  

Eligible applicants must be graduating seniors from a high school within the Port District, and special consideration is given to students seeking educational advancement in trades or skills related to the maritime, rail, or trade and logistics industries.



