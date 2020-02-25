CHARLESTON — The International Port of Coos Bay will be holding a public meeting Thursday, Feb. 27, at the Charleston Marina RV Park meeting room from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. to discuss rebuilding the Charleston Ice Plant.
On Dec. 19, 2019, the Charleston Ice Plant caught fire as a result of a motor failure within the plant. The blaze completely destroyed the ice plant.
Earlier this month, the Port of Coos Bay released a statement that said it was committed to replacing the ice plant facility in Charleston and is actively in the process of procuring services and materials to support that effort.
You have free articles remaining.
Although it is open to the public, Thursday’s meeting notice specifically invites commercial fishing fleet members.
The Charleston Marina serves is the third largest commercial fishing hub in the state. In 2018, over 25 million pounds of fish and shellfish were landed with a value of more than $34 million according to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.