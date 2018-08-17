COOS BAY — The Oregon International Port of Coos Bay has selected a construction firm to complete the necessary repairs to the swing span bridge at that has halted rail traffic since breaking down in April.
Repairs are expected to cost $2.5 million, and the Port plans to pay for it by utilizing funds from an Oregon State Lottery Backed Bond.
Preliminary construction plans have been completed, and the Port has currently contracted with Koppers Engineering to revitalize the bridge. Metal fabrication for the project is going to be done by Thompson Metal Fab.
Construction on the swing span is scheduled to begin sometime next month. The bridge is anticipated to reopen to rail service in the fall of 2018.
Work will be conducted from a work barge located along one side of the bridge center fender pier and will horizontally restrict the navigation channel on that side of the bridge by approximately 50 feet. Vertical clearance on each side of the bridge will not be obstructed by the planned work.
During construction, shoring and jacking will be used to preserve the surrounding components of the bridge during repairs.
“Jacking will provide temporary support structures under the existing bridge to adjust the bridge position during construction. Shoring will shore up the bridge with temporary supports to the center of the swing span while damaged components are removed and replaced with new components,” Margret Barber with the International Port of Coos Bay said.
The bridge serves as a critical component to the overall infrastructure of the Coos Bay Rail Line, which links Oregon products to the National Railway Network and the deep draft harbor at the Port of Coos Bay.
The shippers south of the Coos Bay Swing Span Bridge employ nearly 600 people in Coos County. In 2017, over 3,000 rail cars moved to and from these businesses, representing approximately 40 percent of all rail traffic transported along the line.
Currently products shipped out are being trucked to an intermodal site that was set up shortly after problems with the bridge occurred. The intermodal site was funded by Jordan Cove.
The Port initially thought they thought they would be able to fix the 100 year-old-bridge just a few months after the breakdown, but the project has taken more time than expected.