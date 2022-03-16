The Oregon International Port of Coos Bay is working with the West Coast Seafood Processors Association and local seafood processors to submit a grant to fund a feasibility study intended to evaluate opportunities to construct a multi-user byproduct recovery center on Port property in Charleston.
Due to increased regulatory requirements in wastewater treatment and disposal, seafood processors throughout Oregon have been working to develop solutions to ensure compliance while keeping the costs associated with doing business manageable. To consolidate efforts and support the continued success of the industry, the Port and WCSPA have been working for the past year with local seafood processors to understand the challenges associated with regulatory compliance and develop a solution.
The Port will submit an application to Business Oregon through the Port Planning and Marketing program for a requested amount of $50,000. WCSPA will provide matching funds of $25,000 to support the work. "We are thrilled about the opportunity to work with the Port and Business Oregon on an issue of such critical importance to the seafood industry in Oregon,” stated Lori Steele, Executive Director of WCSPA, “This project demonstrates the Port's commitment to support and sustain our industry in southern Oregon, and for that we are very grateful."
The goals of the proposed multi-user facility will be to support the local and regional seafood processing industry by reducing capital and operational costs associated with treating wastewater from the individual processing facilities. Further, this project will create an opportunity to recover organic material and improve the sustainability of wastewater treatment, producing a treatment of the material that will allow it to be re-used as opposed to disposed of in a landfill. “This project will lay the groundwork to construct a facility that will support the day-to-day operations of the entire commercial fishing industry on Oregon’s south coast,” Said John Burns, Port CEO, “Additionally, this project will serve as a demonstration for other coastal communities as a creative Public and Private Partnership solution to challenges facing the industry as a whole.”
