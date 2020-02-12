COOS BAY — The Oregon International Port of Coos Bay has opened the application period for its scholarship program.
In its second year, the scholarship program reflects the Port’s dedication in supporting the growth and development of Oregon’s South Coast regional economy by encouraging the workforce of tomorrow. Eligible applicants must be graduating seniors from a high school within the Port District, and special consideration is given to students seeking educational advancement in trades or skills related to the maritime, rail, or trade and logistics industries. The program also takes into consideration student’s academic achievement, involvement in extracurricular activities, and alignment with the Port’s mission to promote sustainable economic development of southwestern Oregon and the State.
“The Port sees great value in investing in our youth and growing our workforce locally,” said John Burns, Port CEO. “It is essential in cultivating our community so it can grow and thrive. As we look to the future of this community, it’s important to encourage our young people to pursue successful careers and return to the area.”
For more information on the Port’s scholarship program and other community giving programming, visit https://www.portofcoosbay.com/community-giving.