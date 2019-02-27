COOS BAY — The International Port of Coos Bay continues to work on the 100-year-old swing span railroad bridge across the bay, with hopes to restore service in mid-April.
The bridge was closed following a structural failure that occurred nearly a year ago. The Port engaged Koppers, a construction firm specializing in railroad structures, to complete the necessary repairs and anticipate the bridge will be restored to rail service by mid-April of 2019. Other firms engaged in the repair effort include West Coast Contractors, Knutson Towboat, Reese Electric, Madlyn Metal Fab, David Evans and Associates, Stantec Engineering, and Hardesty and Hanover.
Extensive jacking and shoring systems were necessary to ensure that the integrity of the bridge would not be impacted during replacement of the affected beams. The crews have completed the center shoring towers, jack installation and concrete removal at the center column base connections. An auxiliary drive motor will be installed to support turning the span.
Usually, over forty percent of rail cars that travel on the Coos Bay Rail Line cross this 100-year-old bridge annually.
“The shippers that depend on rail access employ nearly 1,000 people in Coos, Douglas, and Lane counties”, said John Burns, Port CEO, “So it is essential that we maintain safe and reliable rail service for the region.”
Additional future rehabilitative work is planned that will be supported by a $20 million federal grant that the Port received through the Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) program. This work will be carried out through the Port’s Coos Bay Rail Line Bridge Rehabilitation Project, which will make repairs and improvements to fifteen of the 121 bridges along the line, including the Coos Bay Swing Span Bridge.