COOS BAY — The International Port of Coos Bay has opened and filled a new position on its staff, naming Jake Jacobs the Port’s director of infrastructure support services.
This position will entail oversight of procurement processes, contract management, grant management, and overseeing the project management department.
Grants are a key component in the Port’s infrastructure maintenance and development. Since 2000, the Port has secured and invested approximately $67 million into projects to improve the infrastructure on the Coos Bay Rail Line. In addition, another $52 million in projects are funded and scheduled to take place over the next few years.
Jacobs will also manage procurement processes at the Port, overseeing all activities and procedures associated with acquiring needed goods and services from external parties. As the Port and Coos Bay Rail Line are consistently engaged in infrastructure improvement projects at the Charleston Marina and along the Coos Bay Rail Line.
Jacobs comes to the Port with a broad knowledge base and experience in logistics, contracting, program management, transportation, and sales. Prior to his position with the United States Army, Jacobs worked with the United States Army Corps of Engineers as branch chief of supplies and services, procuring contracting officer.