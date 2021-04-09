The Oregon International Port of Coos Bay is extending the deadline of the application period for its scholarship program to May 1. Understanding that the last 12 months have been a trying period for students nationwide, the Port would like to ensure that all interested students have an opportunity to apply. In its third year, the scholarship program reflects the Port’s dedication in supporting the growth and development of Oregon’s South Coast regional economy by cultivating the workforce of tomorrow.
Eligible applicants must be graduating seniors from a high school within the Port District, and special consideration is given to students seeking educational advancement in trades or skills related to the maritime, rail, or trade and logistics industries. The program also takes into consideration student’s academic achievement, involvement in extracurricular activities, and alignment with the Port’s mission to promote the sustainable economic development of southwestern Oregon and the State.
“The port sees great value in investing in our youth and growing our workforce locally,” said John Burns, port CEO. “It is an essential component to cultivate our community and create opportunities to grow and thrive. As we look to the future of this community, it’s important to encourage our young people to pursue successful careers and return to the area.”
The application period opened February 1 and was originally scheduled to close April 1. For a link to the application materials, additional information on the Port’s scholarship program and other community giving programming, please visit https://www.portofcoosbay.com/community-giving.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In