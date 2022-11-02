On October 9, the Oregon International Port of Coos Bay (Port) received Grant Advance Notification from the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) of an award of approximately $10 million through the Port Infrastructure and Development Program.  On October 19, a grant agreement was fully executed between the port and the Maritime Administration which is the regulatory body that will be responsible for administering the grant funds.  

This project will include comprehensive replacement of crossties and resurface main line, sidings, an industrial lead, rail yard and spur tracks with ballast along the majority of the 121 miles of track that stretches from Eugene to Coos Bay, Oregon.

