The Oregon International Port of Coos Bay (Port) is pleased to award its annual Port of Coos Bay scholarship to a local graduating senior pursuing educational advancement at a trade school, community college, or university.

These scholarships reflect the Port’s dedication to facilitating the growth and development of Oregon’s South Coast regional economy by supporting the workforce of tomorrow.

