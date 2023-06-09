The Oregon International Port of Coos Bay (Port) is pleased to award its annual Port of Coos Bay scholarship to a local graduating senior pursuing educational advancement at a trade school, community college, or university.
These scholarships reflect the Port’s dedication to facilitating the growth and development of Oregon’s South Coast regional economy by supporting the workforce of tomorrow.
Eligible applicants are graduating seniors living within the Port District, with special consideration given to students seeking educational advancement in trades or skills related to the maritime, rail, or trade and logistics industries.
This year’s recipients are Emily Kirk and Hayden Napier. Emily Kirk is graduating from Marshfield Highschool with plans to attend the Advanced Esthetics Institute in Eugene Oregon to become certified as an Aesthetician.
Hayden Napier is graduating from North Bend High School and plans to attend Southwestern Oregon Community College with the goal of becoming a registered nurse (RN).
In awarding the scholarships, the Port takes into consideration student’s academic achievement, involvement in extracurricular activities, and alignment with the Port’s mission to promote sustainable economic development in southwestern Oregon and the State.
“Investing in our youth and growing our workforce locally is essential in ensuring that our community can continue to grow and thrive,” said John Burns, Port CEO, “As we look to the future of our region, encouraging our young people to pursue successful careers and return to the area is critical.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In