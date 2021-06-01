The Oregon International Port of Coos Bay is pleased to award two scholarships to local graduating seniors pursuing educational advancement at an Oregon trade school, community college or university. These scholarships reflect the Port’s dedication to facilitating the growth and development of Oregon’s South Coast regional economy by supporting the workforce of tomorrow. Eligible applicants are graduating seniors living within the Port District, with special consideration given to students seeking educational advancement in trades or skills related to the maritime, rail or trade and logistics industries.
In awarding the scholarships, the Port takes into consideration student’s academic achievement, involvement in extracurricular activities and alignment with the Port’s mission to promote sustainable economic development in southwestern Oregon and the state. After much deliberation, two exemplary students were selected for scholarship awards. Congratulations to Jacob Mitchel and Natalie Cheal, both graduating from North Bend High School. Jacob and Natalie will both be furthering their educational pursuits at Oregon schools with plans to return to the area after receiving their respective degrees.
“Investing in our youth and growing our workforce locally is essential in ensuring that our community can continue to grow and thrive,” said John Burns, Port CEO, “As we look to the future of our region, encouraging our young people to pursue successful careers and return to the area is critical.”
For more information on the Port’s scholarship program and other community giving programming, please visit https://www.portofcoosbay.com/community-giving.
