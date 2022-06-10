The 2022 Port of Bandon Boardwalk Art Show is up and ready to be enjoyed.
There are 209 pieces of artwork displayed on the boardwalk made by 64 adults and 145 youth.
Don’t miss the five adult boards inside the picnic shelter, the 19 boards on the side of Bandon Bait & Tackle, and the youth boards that hang on the boardwalk between the crab dock and the boat basin.
These original artworks celebrate the spectacular scenery of the south coast area.
Artists of all ages were invited to create variations on our “Natural Wonders” theme using their choice of mediums such as acrylic paint, oils, collage, wood burning, and mixed media.
All boards have been sealed to protect them from the weather to ensure the art is pristine.
There are People’s Choice awards for youth and for the adult category. Choosing a favorite will be a challenge for visitors that enjoy the wide variety of art while strolling along the waterfront.
Take time to vote for your favorite boards in the categories of youth (number tags) and adult (alphabet tags).
Please enter only one ballot per person please.
People’s Choice ballots are available on the boardwalk at Bandon Bait and Tackle, 110 First St., SE. (the building where some of the youth boards are exhibited on back).
The show is sponsored by the Port of Bandon, and runs through September 28. The winners of cash and/or ribbon prizes will be announced on the Boardwalk during the Cranberry Festival, Saturday, September 10, at 1 p.m. at the amphitheater next to the picnic shelter on the boardwalk.
The winning boards will be featured in the Bravo Show which will be exhibited in the Old Town Market Place October 5 through November 5.
