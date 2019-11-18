NORTH BEND — Changes are being made at Pony Village Mall to welcome back vendors.
Those changes have already turned the space into an often crowded place to be on the weekends. Marketing Manager Simon Alonzo said the mall was almost at max capacity last weekend with the craft fair featuring 55 vendors.
“We’re focused on trying to build events, so we’re reaching out to local businesses who are home-based and bring them in to showcase what they do,” Alonzo said. “We really are here to be a partner in the community, not just a landlord.”
Alonzo was hired as marketing manager two months ago, a move which he said was to help change public perception of the mall.
“It’s been a year since we’ve started reaching out to local businesses like this because a lot of small businesses can’t be full-time at a store so we charge (vendors) $25 for a (10-foot by 10-foot),” Alonzo said, referring to tables and a place for those tables in the concourse. “We want people to know the mall is here to help and for people to showcase their work. It’s been a year of having this focus to bring vendors here.”
Outside of the craft fair from last week, most weekends feature 20 to 25 vendors. Alonzo acknowledged that the mall is still sometimes slow, but is starting to pick up.
“Some businesses didn’t know there was an option to do this,” he said. “If there was a company that wanted to sell window tints and already had a store but wanted to come into the mall to tell people about their services, we offer the same thing to them as well. We want people to come in and use our space. It helps us generate traffic.”
However, Alonzo said the mall is also “the only place I know of that offers space to nonprofits for free” as well, which is another way to bring people back to the mall. According to Alonzo, the Pony Village Mall is used weekly or monthly for group meetings that include the Girl Scouts and Photographer’s Association.
“We 100 percent donate out tables, time and space and people don’t know that’s what we offer,” he said. “Our goal is to just let people know we’re here.”
To become a vendor or for more information, call the mall office at 541-756-0433 or email Alonzo at simon@ponyvm.com.