NORTH BEND — A test of the Pony Creek Dam warning system will take place Saturday. The test of area sirens is being conducted by Coos Bay-North Bend Water Board.

The purpose of this test is to give the public an opportunity to hear the siren and familiarize themselves with the audible warning should a dam breach occur. Sirens located at North Bend High School and the Water Board Service Center will be activated at 10 a.m. for one test. The test will consist of a three minute (15 seconds on – 10 seconds off) siren blast representing a dam failure warning.

Those who live inside the dam breach evacuation zone and hear the siren at a time that is not a scheduled test, head for higher ground immediately.

Those who are unsure whether they are in the dam failure inundation zone should contact the Coos Bay-North Bend Water Board at 541-267-3128.

