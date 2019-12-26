NORTH BEND — On Saturday, Dec. 28, a test of the Pony Creek Dam warning system will take place. The test of area sirens is being conducted by Coos Bay-North Bend Water Board.
The purpose of this test is to give the public an opportunity to hear the siren and familiarize themselves with the audible warning should a dam breach occur. Sirens located at North Bend High School and the Water Board Service Center will be activated at 10 a.m. for one test. The test will consist of a three minute (15 seconds on – 10 seconds off) siren blast representing a dam failure warning.
Those who live inside the dam breach evacuation zone and hear the siren at a time that is not a scheduled test, head for higher ground immediately.
Those who are unsure whether they are in the dam failure inundation zone should contact the Coos Bay-North Bend Water Board at 541-267-3128.