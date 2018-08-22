COQUILLE POLICE LOG
Dispute
On Tuesday, August 21 at 8:12 p.m., the Coos County Sheriff’s Department handled a fight on the GP Lot.
COOS BAY POLICE LOG
Arrest
On Tuesday, August 21 at 10:25 a.m. on Baxter Street, Desiray Simons, 29, was arrested by the Coos County Sheriff’s Office on a Coquille Police Department warrant for probation violation. This included possession of methamphetamine. She was arrested with no bail.
On Tuesday, August 21 at 4:52 p.m. on South 8th Street, Trevar Reed, 19, was arrested on a probation violation detainer.
On Tuesday, August 21 at 10:04 p.m. on North 3rd Street and Market, Alfonso Pineda, 43, was arrested on a DUII during a traffic stop and transported to the Coos County Jail.
Interagency assistance
On Tuesday, August 21 at 7:06 p.m., the Coos Bay Police Department responded to an interagency assist call on Willow Street in Myrtle Point.
Suspicious Circumstances
On Tuesday, August 21 at 5:36 p.m. on Newmark Avenue, authorities were called on an intoxicated subject.
Trespass
On Tuesday, August 21 at 5:01 a.m., an individual refused to leave the Coos Bay Burger King.
On Tuesday, August 21 at 7:25 a.m., a call was received about illegal camping on Birch Avenue.
On Tuesday, August 21 at 12:09 p.m., a woman was criminally trespassed from John Topits Park.
NORTH BEND POLICE LOG
Arrest
On Tuesday, August 21 at 4:42 a.m. on Newmark Street, James Hickson, 54, was arrested on probation violation.
On Tuesday, August 21 at 2:06 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, Brandon Hawk, 22, was arrested for theft 3 and will be referred for possessing meth. He was permanently trespassed from all mall property.
Suspicious circumstances
On Tuesday, August 21 at 10:47 a.m. on Colorado Street, a report came in of a man sitting on the roadway between cars. The subject was contact and left upon request.