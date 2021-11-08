The Coos Bay Police Department is looking for a man who may have witnessed an altercation between a man and his wife Saturday afternoon.
According to Sgt. Hugo Hatzel, the man was in the CFN parking lot on North Broadway at around 1:30 p.m. and appeared to either be taking photos or videos of the incident of was trying to call someone about it as it happened.
Hatzel explained that around 1:30 p.m. November 6, Jeanette Dahm reported that she and her ex-husband Robert Neilsen got into a dispute while they were traveling through Coos Bay on their way home to Bandon. Dahm stated she and Neilsen were in her vehicle when they pulled into the CFN parking lot at 525 N. Broadway, where the dispute escalated.
Dahm said she pulled over at the location and told Neilsen to get out of her vehicle. However, Neilsen grabbed the keys from the ignition and got into the driver’s side of the vehicle after he observed a man in a black lifted pickup truck nearby doing something with his cell phone. Dahm said she had screamed for help, hoping to get someone’s attention and believed the man in the black truck may have been calling the police. The Coos Bay Police Department never received a call regarding the dispute. Neilsen was later located in Bandon and taken into custody on charges of domestic strangulation and kidnapping in the first degree.
Anyone who may have witnessed this dispute, or has knowledge of the identity of the potential male witness associated with the lifted black pickup truck is asked to contact the Coos Bay Police Department at 541-269-8911.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In