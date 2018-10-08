COQUILLE POLICE LOG
Arrest
On Oct. 7 at 7:58 p.m. on Highway 101, Charles Nicholson, 44, was arrested on a DUII and probation violation detainer. Nicholson was transferred to the Coos County Jail.
COOS BAY POLICE LOG
Burglary
On Oct. 7 at 4:43 a.m. on Evergreen Street, a burglary was reported
Arrest
On Oct. 7 at 9:31 a.m. on Evergreen Street, Jacob Strine, 26, was arrested for misuse of 911 and transported to Coos County Jail.
On Oct. 7 at 4:24 p.m. on Newmark Avenue at Walmart, Robert Finderfullerton, 28, was arrested on criminal trespass and release on citation.
Theft
On Oct. 7 at 5 p.m. on East Johnson Avenue at Safeway, a theft was reported of a purse and medicine.
Prowler
On Oct. 7 at 9:07 p.m. on Shorepines Avenue, a prowler was reported.
NORTH BEND POLICE LOG
Arrest
On Sunday, Oct. 7 at 7:42 a.m. on Sheridan Avenue, Mark Dixon, 30, was arrested for criminal trespass 2 and possession of methamphetamines after found sleeping in a garage. Dixon was transferred to Coos County Jail.
On Sunday, Oct. 7 at 10:17 a.m. on South Empire and Noble Street, Christopher Miller, 37, was arrested for domestic assault 4. Miller was transferred to Coos County Jail.
On Sunday, Oct. 7 at 10:48 a.m. on Virginia Avenue, Mitchell Bissonnette, 35, was arrested for possession of controlled substances after he was seen looking into vehicles, yelling and talking to himself. He was transported to Coos County Jail.
On Sunday, Oct. 7 at 10:12 p.m. on Vermont Street, Kodi Jones, 26, was arrested after multiple reports of a female yelling at a male at location. The woman was placed in custody for disorderly conduct, transferred to Coos County Jail and referred to the District Attorney for harassment.