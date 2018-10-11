Try 1 month for 99¢

COOS BAY POLICE LOG

Arrest

On Wednesday, Oct. 10 at 9:42 a.m. on Central Avenue, Tiana Meyer, 26, was arrested for theft 2.

On Wednesday, Oct. 10 at 3:50 p.m. on Newmark Avenue, Heather Aday, 28, was arrested for theft 2 and released on citation.

On Wednesday, Oct. 10 at 7:34 p.m. on Northwestern Evergreen, Juliana Sydow, 49, was arrested by Washington County Sheriff’s Office on a Coos Bay Police warrant for committing a class A misdemeanor, resisting arrest and assaulting a public safety officer.

On Wednesday, Oct. 10 at 11:38 p.m. on Juniper Avenue, Guy Bennie, 33, was arrested as a result of a traffic stop off a Coos Bay Police warrant for theft 2 and probation violation.

NORTH BEND POLICE LOG

Sexual Assault

On Wednesday, Oct. 10 at 3:55 p.m. on Sherman Avenue, a sexual assault was reported to the department. Potential charges to the assailant include attempted rape 1, assault 4 domestic, and menacing domestic.

Public Assist

On Wednesday, Oct. 10 at 10:40 a.m. on California Avenue, the North Bend Police Department helped with the disposal of a machete.

Truancy

On Wednesday, Oct. 10 at 1:07 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, it was reported that a juvenile was not in school but ran off with a friend. Situation handled by the School Resource Officer.

Suicidal Subject

On Wednesday, Oct. 10 at 1:33 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, it was reported that a suicidal subject needed a welfare check. The male subject was transported to Bay Area Hospital.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter Jillian Ward can be reached at 541-269-1222, ext. 235, or by email at jillian.ward@theworldlink.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JE_Wardwriter.

Reporter Jillian Ward can be reached at 541-269-1222, ext. 235, or by email at jillian.ward@theworldlink.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JE_Wardwriter.

0
0
0
0
0