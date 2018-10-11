COOS BAY POLICE LOG
Arrest
On Wednesday, Oct. 10 at 9:42 a.m. on Central Avenue, Tiana Meyer, 26, was arrested for theft 2.
On Wednesday, Oct. 10 at 3:50 p.m. on Newmark Avenue, Heather Aday, 28, was arrested for theft 2 and released on citation.
On Wednesday, Oct. 10 at 7:34 p.m. on Northwestern Evergreen, Juliana Sydow, 49, was arrested by Washington County Sheriff’s Office on a Coos Bay Police warrant for committing a class A misdemeanor, resisting arrest and assaulting a public safety officer.
On Wednesday, Oct. 10 at 11:38 p.m. on Juniper Avenue, Guy Bennie, 33, was arrested as a result of a traffic stop off a Coos Bay Police warrant for theft 2 and probation violation.
NORTH BEND POLICE LOG
Sexual Assault
On Wednesday, Oct. 10 at 3:55 p.m. on Sherman Avenue, a sexual assault was reported to the department. Potential charges to the assailant include attempted rape 1, assault 4 domestic, and menacing domestic.
Public Assist
On Wednesday, Oct. 10 at 10:40 a.m. on California Avenue, the North Bend Police Department helped with the disposal of a machete.
Truancy
On Wednesday, Oct. 10 at 1:07 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, it was reported that a juvenile was not in school but ran off with a friend. Situation handled by the School Resource Officer.
Suicidal Subject
On Wednesday, Oct. 10 at 1:33 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, it was reported that a suicidal subject needed a welfare check. The male subject was transported to Bay Area Hospital.