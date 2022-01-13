“I don’t know if you’ve heard about a Coos County Neighborhood Watch program, but I’m concerned about it encouraging vigilantism against the homeless,” Kamryn Stringfield told the Coos Bay City Council during public forum on Tuesday at their first meeting of 2022.
Stringfield said the group has a publication and social media presence which refers to “drug abusers and common criminals” which she said appears to label all homeless residents as one or the other.
“I’m just concerned the group will encourage violence against an already vulnerable group. And they imply the police are overwhelmed so they have to step in,” said Stringfield while asking police if it’s true that they are overwhelmed and if the police are aware of the Neighborhood Watch group.
Police Chief Chris Chapanar replied that the department is aware of the group but not encouraging it to take any actions.
“This is not a result of the police being stretched thin,” Chapanar said. “They (the Neighborhood Watch group) have constitutional rights, but we’ve tried to communicate with them and let them know that if they see illegal activity, to let us know.”
The group, which represents itself in a publication called “The Daily Resister” makes reference to the concept of forming a neighborhood watch.
“So, what exactly is this new Neighborhood Watch? We are still in the early stages, and to be honest, this was a spur of the moment thing among our circle of friends in response to one of us being burglarized multiple times,” said Matthew Wilbanks who identifies as “editor.”
The group claims to be comprised of trained professionals, not vigilantes.
“There were a few concerns in the Facebook threads about ‘untrained’ people with firearms being a danger rather than a help. We knew some people would have this reaction, so let me address some of it.”
The article continues by offering background of the group:
“First off, we are not untrained. Many of us are prior military, including combat arms. Some are prior law enforcement, whether it be patrol, corrections or reserves, or private security. Most of us have been lifelong hunters. We don’t purport to be ‘gunfighters’ but we know how to handle firearms safely.”
But Stringfield said the concept of non law enforcement officers patrolling makes her uneasy.
“We don’t anything about these people, except they claim to be helping police. We don’t know how trained they are and whom they’re encouraging to join them,” she said.
The group claims it’s not currently seeking more volunteers but confirms they are establishing a private watch group.
“For now, we will be patrolling randomly, at various times and locations throughout the Coos Bay/North Bend area, in order to provide a visual deterrent to criminal activity. When criminals know you’re watching, they tend to behave.”
Chief Chapanar told Stringfield and the Coos Bay City Council police are watching the group.
“I understand your concerns and we’re working on it. That’s not something we’re encouraging” he said.
“The problems we are seeing exist because too many people thought, ‘just let the police handle it,’” said Wilbanks in his online editorial.
Chapanar promised to monitor the group and continue encouraging them to call police rather than acting on their own.
