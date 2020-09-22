COOS BAY — A Portland vehicle theft and police chase ended with a blown tire and an arrest Monday night.
According to Oregon State Police, a white SUV had been reported stolen to Portland police earlier in the day, and the pursuit began with a report of reckless driving on westbound Highway 38.
The driver stopped for police on southbound U.S. Highway 101, but didn't provide identification. The driver continued south, weaving around vehicles across the McCullough Bridge into North Bend, police say.
There, North Bend Police officers deployed Stop Sticks, which partially disabled the vehicle. Once in Coos Bay, the car hit a curb on Commercial Avenue, between Highway 101 north and south near Wells Fargo and the Coos Bay Visitor Information Center parking lot, where the driver lost control, ending the pursuit, according to OSP.
No injuries were reported from the incident, according to Captain Timothy Fox, an OSP spokesperson.
The vehicle had been reported stolen to the Portland Police Bureau earlier in the day, and officers located marijuana and inhalants in the vehicle, OSP said.
William Tillman, 34 of Portland, was arrested and lodged at the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of reckless driving and unlawful use of a motor vehicle charges. He was also cited for two Multnomah County misdemeanor warrants and cited for a number of traffic and drug infractions.
Other charges will be referred to the Coos County District Attorney's office, OSP said.
