Lakeside man arrested for strangling wife
A 41-year-old Lakeside man is facing charges after he allegedly strangled his wife last week.
In a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, deputies say they were called to a Lakeside residence after a woman called 911, saying her husband, Kevin Bradley White, strangled her and punched her while she was in bed.
When deputies arrived, they found White had injured his wife in front on their minor child.
White was arrested for assault 4, domestic in the presence of a minor child and domestic strangulation. He was booked into the county jail on the charges.
Lakeside man arrested for violating restraining order
On April 6, deputies responded to a Lakeside residence after a 911 caller reported 29-year-old Nathaniel Savage was at a home on Rugh Lane, where one of the residents had an active restraining order against him.
Deputies responded and arrested Savage without incident. He was charged with violating a restraining order and booked into the county jail.
Bandon man charged with assault
On April 5, deputies responded to a Bandon home after a 911 caller said her husband, 67-year-old Michael B. Currie had assaulted her.
When deputies arrived, they found the victim sitting in a car outside. She had obvious injuried and blood was covering her face.
Deputies contacted Currie inside the home and determined he was under the influence of alcohol. Police took Currie into custody, and while investigating determined he had a firearm in the home. There was an active stalking protective order against Currie, which prohibits his from owning a firearm. The gun was seized.
Currie was arrested on charges of assault IV, strangulation, menacing and unlawful possession of a firearm and was transported to the county jail.
