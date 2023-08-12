The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Thursday 07/27:
North Bend
• 12:27 am, shots fired, Liberty Street
• 12:47 am, barking dog, 1800 block of Steelhead Street.
• 4:10 am, 23 year old male cited on warrant, 1900 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 5:41 am, criminal mischief, Johnson and Virginia.
• 8:00 am, animal complaint, 1800 block of Steelhead Street.
• 11:15 am, fraud, 2200 block of Wall Street.
• 3:20 pm, dispute, California Street boat ramp.
• 4:38 pm, fraud, 2300 block of Broadway Avenue.
• 6:22 pm, dispute, 1800 block of Madrona Street.
• 8:26 pm, disorderly conduct, 2000 block of Meade Avenue.
• 9:23 pm, dispute, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 11:04 pm, barking dog, 3400 block of Oak Street.
• 11:10 pm, runaway juvenile, 2800 block of Broadway Avenue.
Coos Bay
• 8:09 am, 36 year old male cited for driving while suspended, McKay’s Market (Empire).
• 8:48 am, criminal mischief, 1000 block of S 10th Street.
• 9:40 am, dog bite, 200 block of Johnson Avenue.
• 9:59 am, damage city property, Michigan and Woolridge.
• 11:27 am, threats, 800 block of S 1st Street.
• 11:31 am, animal complaint, 100 block of Hall Avenue.
• 12:30 pm, injured animal, 500 block of 11th Avenue.
• 12:36 pm, 49 year old female transported to Coos County jail on warrant, Ackerman and Newmark.
• 1:04 pm, animal complaint, 900 block of S 1st Street.
• 1:26 pm, animal complaint, 200 block of E Johnson Avenue.
• 2:13 pm, disorderly conduct, 100 block of Ackerman.
• 2:17 pm, violation of restraining order, 1100 block of N 8th Street.
• 2:57 pm, theft of bike, 1300 block of Teakwood Avenue.
• 3:36 pm, theft from vehicle, 400 block of N Broadway Street.
• 3:52 pm, criminal mischief, 800 block of Signal Way.
• 4:45 pm, theft from motor vehicle, 1000 block of Noble Street.
• 7:06 pm, theft of bike, 200 block of S Cammann Street.
• 7:49 pm, 21 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, 800 block of D Street.
• 7:54 pm, theft, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 8:33 pm, 63 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 1600 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 9:00 pm, located wanted subject, Montgomery and S Marple.
• 11:18 pm, threats, 1700 block of N 14th Street.
Coquille
• 12:23 pm, located missing person, 300 block of N Central Boulevard.
• 12:41 pm, theft, 900 block of E 2nd Street.
• 6:18 pm, theft of bike, 900 block of W 17th Street.
• 8:50 pm, 35 year old female cited for DUII and elude, Cedar Point and Highway 42.
• 10:04 pm, dispute, 50 block of N Collier Street.
Reedsport
• 1:20 am, noise complaint, Lions Park.
• 11:18 am, fire, 2700 block of Greenbriar Street.
• 2:13 pm, fire, Highway 101 and mile post 209.
• 4:49 pm, missing person, Holly Knolls Mobile Home Park.
• 9:59 pm, disturbance, Holly Knolls Mobile Home Park.
Friday 07/28:
North Bend
• 3:34 pm, theft, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 3:57 pm, dispute, Newmark and Broadway.
• 6:04 pm, 57 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, 1600 block of Newmark Street.
• 6:58 pm, dispute, 1200 block of Clark Street.
• 10:05 pm, loud music, 1800 block of Johnson Street.
• 10:24 pm, loud noise, 2000 block of Johnson Street.
Coos Bay
• 3:25 am, theft of clothes, 1900 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 3:53 am, located wanted subject, Montgomery and S Marple.
• 4:00 am, dispute, Noble and S Marple.
• 4:17 am, 29 year old cited for driving while suspended, 200 block of S Wall Street.
• 7:50 am, phone harassment, 1700 block of Thompson Road.
• 9:29 am, criminal mischief, 200 block of S Broadway Street.
• 10:48 am, theft, 100 block of W Commercial Avenue.
• 11:43 am, dispute, 1100 block of California Avenue.
• 11:28 am, subject transported to Coos County jail on warrant, 800 block of N Central Boulevard.
• 2:36 pm, 26 year old male arrested for violation of restraining order, Koos Bay Boulevard and N 7th Street.
• 3:45 pm, 43 year old male transported to Coos County jail on criminal mischief I and cited for unlawful possession of meth, 300 block of Anderson Avenue.
• 4:31 pm, violation of restraining order, 1100 block of N 8th Street.
• 6:52 pm, 30 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, 200 block of Kruse Avenue.
• 7:08 pm, unattended child, Newmark and Staples.
• 7:50 pm, disorderly conduct, Newmark and Ocean.
• 8:01 pm, dispute, LaClair and Newmark.
• 9:29 pm, 34 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 1800 block of N 28th Court.
• 9:55 pm, theft, 1000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 10:22 pm, shoplifter, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 11:27 pm, loud music, 100 block of Hall Avenue.
Coquille
• 11:28 am, subject transported to Coos County jail on warrant, 100 block of N Adams Street.
• 2:00 pm, vehicle fire, 200 block of W Highway 42.
• 3:11 pm, 47 year old male booked at Coos County jail on menacing, 300 block of N Central Boulevard.
• 3:20 pm, male subject lodged at Coos County jail on menacing and burglary, 90 block of E 1st Street.
• 5:15 pm, ID theft, 100 block of E 1st Street.
• 6:46 pm, intoxicated subject, 100 block of E 1st Street.
• 11:24 pm, dispute, 500 block of N Cedar Street.
Saturday 07/29:
North Bend
• 1:46 am, 54 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Broadway and 16th.
• 8:40 am, criminal mischief, 2400 block of Everett Avenue.
• 12:25 pm, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 2100 block of Lewis Street.
• 1:42 pm, dispute, 14th and Broadway.
• 5:02 pm, stalking, Newmark Street and Sherman Avenue.
• 5:40 pm, endanger welfare/minor, 3000 block of Broadway Avenue.
• 6:32 pm, harassment, 1900 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 7:10 pm, phone harassment, 2900 block of Sheridan Avenue.
• 7:47 pm, runaway juvenile, 2100 block of McPherson Avenue.
• 8:46 pm, loud noise, 1800 block of Meade Street.
• 9:49 pm, juvenile problem, 2200 block of Everett.
• 11:20 pm, 50 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, Harbor Avenue.
Coos Bay
• 4:44 am, theft, Empire Lakes/John Topits Park.
• 5:09 am, unauthorized use motor vehicle, 1200 block of N Gould Street.
• 9:21 am, 44 year old female cited result of non-injury accident, Shoneman Street and Newmark Avenue.
• 10:02 am, 38 year old male lodged at Coos County jail on warrants, Schoneman and 7 Eleven.
• 10:59 am, burglary, 200 block of S 9th Court.
• 11:13 am, pursuit, Broadway and Hall.
• 11:31 am, burglary and criminal mischief, 400 block of N Front Street.
• 12:14 pm, dispute, 1600 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 2:10 pm, neighbor dispute, 500 block of Johnson Avenue.
• 2:38 pm, 35 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, 800 block of S 5th Street.
• 2:52 pm, indecent exposure, 200 block of S Morrison Street.
• 3:08 pm, 37 year old female cited for driving while suspended, 1700 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 3:10 pm, phone harassment, 1800 block of Thomas Avenue.
• 4:10 pm, hit and run accident, 700 block of Front Street.
• 4:34 pm, phone harassment, 1000 block of Arago Avenue.
• 4:44 pm, shoplifter, 100 block of N Cammann Street.
• 4:56 pm, criminal mischief, 100 block of S Empire Boulevard.
• 5:42 pm, 26 year old male transported to Coos County jail on criminal trespass I and theft III, 1300 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 6:38 pm, hazardous material, 500 block of Central Avenue.
• 6:50 pm, phone harassment, 1000 block of Arago Avenue.
• 7:29 pm, theft, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 9:22 pm, 18 year old female transported to Coos County jail on theft III, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 10:05 pm, shoplifter, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 10:19 pm, shoplifter, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 11:07 pm, 43 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, Newmark and Ackerman.
Coquille
• 10:26 am, disorderly conduct, Highway 42 and Highway Deli Mart.
• 2:10 pm, 30 year old cited result of driving complaint, 800 block of N Central Boulevard.
• 10:18 pm, loud noise, 800 block of E 11th Street.
Reedsport
• 2:07 am, burglary, 2900 block of Country Club Court.
• 9:50 am, missing person, Oregon Coast RV Resort.
• 11:03 am, drug violation, 18th Street and Fir Avenue.
• 11:06 pm, animal problem, Ivy Street.
Sunday 07/30:
North Bend
• 9:37 am, juvenile problem, 2100 block of State Street.
• 11:17 am, animal complaint, 2100 block of Harrison Avenue.
• 12:47 pm, disorderly conduct, 800 block of California Avenue.
• 6:46 pm, indecent exposure, 1900 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 7:32 pm, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 7 Eleven.
• 11:34 pm, located runaway, 200 block of Ash Street.
Coos Bay
• 12:58 am, 19 year old cited for DUII, Highway 42 and North Fork Lane.
• 1:02 am, threats, 900 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 4:26 am, neighbor dispute, 2000 block of Lindberg.
• 10:02 am, dispute, 1000 block of S 1st Street.
• 12:56 pm, misuse of 911, 500 block of Hall Avenue.
• 1:24 pm, misuse of 911, 1700 block of Thompson Road.
• 4:40 pm, 50 year old female served on warrant, 1300 block of Airport Lane.
• 5:23 pm, recovered stolen vehicle, 2000 block of Everett Street.
• 6:28 pm, domestic assault, 300 block of Ackerman Avenue.
• 7:18 pm, family dispute, 700 block of S Cammann Street.
• 7:50 pm, disorderly conduct, 800 block of Crocker.
• 9:56 pm, theft, 1400 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 10:57 pm, 37 year old male cited on warrant, Migus Park.
Coquille
• 9:50 am, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, 1200 block of N Gould Street.
• 2:32 pm, neighbor dispute, 600 block of W Central Boulevard.
