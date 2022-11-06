The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Wednesday 10/26:
North Bend
• 1:27 am, 19 year old male cited for minor in possession of marijuana and alcohol, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 7:43 am, traffic hazard, Pony Creek and Crowell.
• 10:16 am, criminal mischief, 1300 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 12:09 pm, theft of campaign sign, Sheridan and Virginia.
• 1:57 pm, disorderly conduct, Newmark and Liberty.
• 4:33 pm, dispute, 2100 block of McPherson.
• 4:59 pm, disorderly conduct, 2100 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 5:54 pm, criminal mischief, 2300 block of Broadway Avenue.
• 6:42 pm, 36 year old male transported to Coos County jail on disorderly conduct II and criminal mischief III, 1000 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 8:45 pm, shots fired, 3900 block of Sheridan Avenue.
• 8:52 pm, disorderly conduct, Newmark and Broadway.
• 11:47 pm, 40 year old male cited on unauthorized use of motor vehicle, Pacific View and Roosevelt.
Coos Bay
• 12:40 am, harassment/dispute, 100 block of D Street.
• 1:40 am, 19 year old male cited for DUII, reckless driving and hit and run property damage, Koos Bay and Nutwood.
• 3:24 am, assault, 1000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 4:19 am, 48 year old male cited on Albany Police warrant, 3100 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 8:23 am, runaway juvenile 900 block of S 7th Street.
• 8:30 am, dead animal, 100 block of Ackerman.
• 9:03 am, narcotics investigation, 200 block of S Cammann Street.
• 9:18 am, disorderly conduct, Newmark and Norman.
10:06 am, criminal mischief and theft, 200 block of LaClair Street.
• 10:36 am, 36 year old male cited on two Coos Bay Police warrants, Johnson and 2nd.
• 11:10 am, narcotics investigation, 300 block of Anderson Avenue.
• 12:11 pm, shoplifter, 100 block of S 7th Street.
• 12:16 pm, intimidation, 900 block of Ingersoll Avenue.
• 12:19 pm, dispute, 1000 block of Elrod Avenue.
• 12:19 pm, 66 year old male cited for menacing and disorderly conduct II, 1100 block of Elrod.
• 12:42 pm, disorderly conduct, Newmark Avenue and Schoneman Street.
• 1:57 pm, located wanted subject, Red Lion.
• 2:26 pm, hit and run accident, 1300 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 2:40 pm, threats, 1900 block of Shore Pines Drive.
• 3:30 pm, dispute, 100 block of E Johnson Avenue.
• 3:37 pm, fraud, 1900 block of California Avenue.
• 4:49 pm, violation of restraining order/possibly theft, 400 block of S Cammann Street.
• 5:56 pm, disorderly conduct, 1600 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 6:27 pm, dog bite, N 10th Street and W Commercial Avenue.
• 6:40 pm, family dispute, 200 block of 1st Avenue.
• 7:27 pm, unlawful entry into motor vehicle and theft, 300 block of Kruse Avenue.
• 9:57 pm, criminal mischief, 1900 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 10:09 pm, fight, 1000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 10:16 pm, shoplifter, 200 block of E Johnson.
• 10:43 pm, male subject cited on Florence Police warrant, 100 block of Hall Avenue.
Coquille
• 10:22 am, dog at large, 8th Street and N Henry Street.
• 5:47 pm, 22 year old female cited for unlawful transport of forest products and criminal trespass, Highway 42 and David Slough.
• 6:34 pm, juvenile problem, 1300 block of N Gould Street.
Reedsport
• 10:18 am, disturbance, Swifts Auto Detailing.
• 1:44 pm, disturbance, Dollar General.
• 2:24 pm, trespassing, S 19th Street and Highway 101.
• 2:37 pm, ordinance violation, Winchester and East Railroad.
• 5:01 pm, civil dispute, 1100 block of Winchester Avenue.
• 5:03 pm, animal problem, Ridgeway Court.
• 5:29 pm, theft, Ace Hardware.
• 7:12 pm, suspicious activity, 2000 block of Greenwood Avenue.
• 10:49 pm, juvenile problem, Dunes Memorial Chapel.
Thursday 10/27:
North Bend
• 2:17 am, 38 year old female cited on warrant, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 4:00 am, 36 year old male cited on Lane County Sheriff warrant, 2100 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 4:34 am, family dispute, 1900 Broadway Avenue.
• 7:17 am, dispute, Tremont and State Street.
• 8:04 am, 50 year old male cited on warrant, 2000 block of Clark Street.
• 1:05 pm, disorderly conduct, Oak Street.
• 1:45pam, 42 year old male cited on Coos County Sheriff warrant, Newmark Street and B Street.
• 1:45 pm, threats, 2900 block of Brussels Street.
• 1:59 pm, threats, 2100 block of Marion Avenue.
• 2:41 pm, fraud, 800 block of California Avenue.
• 3:06 pm, theft, 1500 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 3:49 pm, juvenile problem, Newmark and Sherman Avenue.
• 8:55 pm, prowler, 2000 block of Everett Avenue.
Coos Bay
• 1:42 am, 47 year old female cited for driving while suspended, 1600 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 3:45 am, burglary, 29 year old female cited for possession of burglary tools and 29 year old male cited for criminal mischief II, criminal trespass II and possession of burglary tools, 1000 block of 2nd Street.
• 8:31 am, threats, 800 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 8:41 am, injured animal, 16th and Thompson.
• 9:28 am, civil problem, 500 block of N Marple Street.
• 10:37 am, 41 year old male cited result of traffic stop, 700 block of S Broadway Street.
• 10:53 am, 32 year old male transported to Coos County jail on menacing, unlawful use of a weapon, harassment, attempted assault II, disorderly conduct II and theft III, 1200 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 11:42 am, dispute, 800 block of S 1st Street.
• 12:03 pm, theft, 200 block of E Johnson Avenue.
• 12:10 pm, 50 year old male cited on warrant, 2000 block of Clark Street.
• 12:50 pm, 35 year old female cited for criminal trespass II, 100 block of W Ingersoll Avenue.
• 1:36 pm, disorderly conduct, 700 block of S 2nd Street.
• 1:43 pm, 47 year old male transported to Parole and Probation Office in North Bend on parole violation on possession of methamphetamine, Thompson Road and Kinney Road.
• 2:38 pm, 19 year old male cited for theft III, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 3:00 pm, 61 year old male cited for criminal trespass II, 1000 block of S 1st Street.
• 3:11 pm, shoplifter, 100 block of S 7th Street.
3:16 pm, juvenile problem, 700 block of S 7th Street.
• 3:27 pm, theft, 900 block of N 7th Street.
• 4:52 pm, phone harassment, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 5:32 pm, dispute, Ingersoll and 7th.
• 5:40 pm, 28 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Highway 101 and Curtis.
• 5:59 pm, theft, 1700 block of Milligan Avenue.
• 6:10 pm, Winston Police served 44 year old on North Bend Police warrant, Winston.
• 6:16 pm, fraud, 800 block of S Broadway Street.
• 6:25 pm, dispute, Empire Lakes.
• 7:19 pm, criminal mischief, 300 block of S 10th Street.
• 8:23 pm, 54 year old male cited for DUII alcohol BAC .16%, reckless driving, reckless endanger another, driving uninsured and driving while suspended, 1000 block of Evans Boulevard.
• 10:30 pm, female subject cited on North Bend Police warrant, 800 block of S Broadway.
• 10:40 pm, Medford Police served male subject on three Coos Bay Police warrants, 500 block of Central Avenue.
Coquille
• 12:04 am, criminal trespass, 500 block of N Central Boulevard.
• 1:53 pm, traffic hazard, 3rd Street and Folsom Street.
• 7:58 pm, 77 year old male cited for criminal trespass II, 400 block of N Gould Street.
Reedsport
• 8:17 am, trespassing, Dollar General.
• 8:37 am, trespassing, Dollar General.
• 12:11 pm, disturbance, 400 block of Camilla Court.
• 12:14 pm, animal problem, ATV staging area.
• 3:44 pm, animal problem, 300 block of Winchester Avenue.
• 7:13 pm, suspicious activity, 1700 block of Greenwood Avenue.
Friday 10/28:
North Bend
• 2:44 am, male subject served on a North Bend Police warrant, 3300 block of Broadway Avenue.
• 6:05 am, theft of fuel, 400 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 10:51 am, dog at large, 2800 block of Stanton.
• 11:46 am, neighbor dispute, 900 block of Clark Street.
• 1:38 pm, theft, 2100 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 1:11 pm, Coquille served male subject on a warrant, 800 block of N Central.
• 2:37 pm, disorderly conduct, 2300 block of Tremont Avenue.
• 2:26 pm, threats, 2400 block of Montana Street.
• 4:36 pm, criminal mischief, 1900 block of Union.
• 9:54 pm, dog at large, Harbor Avenue.
• 11:37 pm, criminal mischief, 2100 block of Newmark Street.
Coos Bay
• 12:22 am, disorderly conduct, 300 block of Wasson Street.
• 12:35 am, person stop/medical/property seized for safekeeping, Commercial Avenue and N 10th Street.
• 1:31 am, theft of bike, 1000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 4:18 am, 41 year old female served on three Coos County Sheriff warrants, 2100 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 7:47 am, 45 year old male cited result of traffic stop, S 7th and Lockhart.
• 7:56 am, disorderly conduct, Ocean Boulevard and Wallace.
• 8:01 am, injured deer, Radar and Ventana Court.
• 8:29 am, theft from vehicle, 1000 block of N Bayshore Drive.
• 10:41 am, 18 year old female cited for minor in possession of liquor, 300 block of Student Way.
• 11:20 am, theft, 100 block of S 9th Street.
• 11:27 am, 23 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 10th and Hemlock.
• 12:20 pm, dispute, 200 block of S Schoneman Street.
• 12:41 pm, shoplifter, 100 block of S 7th Street.
• 12:58 pm, loud vehicle, downtown area.
• 1:29 pm, fraud, 700 block of Taylor Avenue.
• 2:26 pm, threats, 300 block of N Wall Street.
• 3:10 pm, 35 year old male cited on Coquille Police warrant, S 4th Street and Anderson Avenue.
• 3:15 pm, 32 year old female cited for criminal trespass II, 1000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 3:30 pm, 25 year old female cited for driving while suspended, Hemlock and 13th.
• 3:31 pm, civil problem, 300 block of N Wall Street.
• 4:05 pm, disorderly conduct, 400 block of W Commercial Avenue.
• 5:29 pm, 30 year old male cited for disorderly conduct II and resisting arrest, LaClair and Newmark.
• 5:49 pm, 24 year old male cited on Coos Bay Police warrant, 100 block of Ingersoll Avenue.
• 6:03 pm, dog at large, 3800 block of Vista Drive.
• 6:35 pm, theft of bike, 2700 block of S 9th Street.
• 7:02 pm, threats, 900 block of Augustine Street.
• 7:20 pm, 53 year old male cited for criminal trespass II and resisting arrest, 1000 block of S 1st Street.
• 7:27 pm, dispute, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 8:47 pm, Multnomah County jail served 30 year old male on a Coos Bay Police warrant, 1100 block of SW 3rd Avenue.
• 9:02 pm, dispute, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 9:37 pm, 26 year old male transported to Coos County jail on aggravated harassment, theft II, escape III and resisting arrest, 1000 block of S 1st Street.
• 9:52 pm, dog at large, 1000 block of Newmark Avenue.
Coquille
• 1:07 am, juvenile problem, 5th Street Park.
1:11 pm, 39 year old male transported to Coos County jail on a Coos Bay Police warrant, a North Bend Police warrant, a Coos County Sheriff warrant and a Clackamas County Sheriff warrant, 100 block of N Adams Street.
• 3:10 pm, 35 year old male served on a Coquille Police warrant, 500 block of Central Avenue.
• 10:14 pm, fight, 100 block of E 1st Street.
Reedsport
• 12:24 am, weapons offense, Highway 101 and Spring Street.
• 1:16 am, DUI, Ranch Road.
• 7:52 am, animal problem, Highway 101 and mile post 211.
• 10:00 am, suspicious activity, Dollar Tree.
• 11:14 am, theft, Moose Lodge.
• 12:21 pm, trespassing, Leona’s Restaurant.
• 2:13 pm, civil dispute, Umpqua Mobile Home Village.
• 4:07 pm, juvenile problem, 100 block of Winchester Avenue.
• 4:35 pm, theft, 7-Eleven.
• 10:43 pm, noise complaint, 2100 block of Birch Avenue.
Saturday 10/29:
North Bend
• 1:33 am, civil problem, 1200 block of Ford Lane.
• 1:10 pm, neighbor dispute, 2600 block of 11th Street.
• 3:14 pm, juvenile problem, 2000 block of Inland Drive.
• 3:29 pm, dispute, 2100 block of Newmark Street.
• 3:55 pm, animal complaint, 2200 block of Hamilton.
• 3:55 pm, 57 hear old female cited for disorderly conduct II, Highway 101 mile post 234.
• 10:22 pm, criminal mischief, 2000 block of Public Square Court.
Coos Bay
• 12:19 am, vehicle into building, 1200 block of N Bayshore Drive.
• 1:33 am, 37 year old female cited for criminal trespass II, 1700 block of Thompson Road.
• 6:25 am, dispute, 900 block of Michigan.
• 6:49 am, dog at large, 191 S Cammann Street.
• 7:18 am, dispute, 200 block of S 2nd Street.
• 8:05 am, runaway juvenile, 100 block of N Schoneman Street.
• 8:34 am, dead deer, Radar Road near Puerto Vista.
• 11:13 am, criminal mischief, Anderson and Broadway.
• 11:36 am, disorderly conduct, 200 block of N Broadway Street.
• 12:35 pm, vicious dog, N 10th Street and W Commercial Avenue.
• 12:44 pm, assault, 100 block of N Cammann Street.
• 1:06 pm, civil problem, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 1:31 pm, theft, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 2:17 pm, 27 year old male transported to Coos County jail on disorderly conduct II criminal mischief II and resisting arrest, 1100 block of Oakway Drive.
• 3:33 pm, fight, 300 block of N Wall Street.
• 3:49 pm, illegal fireworks, N 10th Street and Commercial Avenue.
• 4:52 pm, civil problem, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 7:46 pm, 37 year old male cited on Coos Bay Police warrants, 800 block of N Central, Coquille Police.
• 10:52 pm, 46 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 200 block of E Johnson Avenue.
• 11:10 pm, 30 year old female cited on warrant, 1200 block of Newmark Avenue.
Coquille
• 9:43 am, neighbor dispute, 1100 block of N Folsom Street.
• 12:50 pm, 44 year old female cited for driving while suspended, 1100 block of N Folsom Street.
• 2:10 pm, 28 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Highway 42 and Rink Creek Road.
• 3:59 pm, animal at large, Central and Fairview.
• 7:18 pm, 37 year old male cited on Coos Bay Police warrants, 200 block of Highway 42.
Reedsport
• 1:59 am, juvenile problem, 800 block of Greenwood Avenue.
• 3:49 pm, animal problem, 600 block of E Alder Place.
• 5:51 pm, suspicious activity, Lions Park.
• 10:45 pm, suspicious activity, 100 block of Elm Avenue.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In