The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Wednesday 12/14:
North Bend
• 12:34 am, family dispute, 3500 block of Brussells St.
• 1:55 am, dispute, 1800 block of Newmark Street.
• 3:17 am, 26 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Highway 101 and first entrance N Bay Road.
• 3:52 am, 34 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Sherman and Colorado.
• 5:49 am, prowler, 2200 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 10:10 am, theft, 2100 block of California Street.
• 10:18 am, theft, 2000 block of Harbor Avenue.
• 11:12 am, fraud, 3500 block of Ash Street.
• 4:24 pm, fraud, 2100 block of Stanton Avenue.
• 4:27 pm, hit and run accident, Pony Village Mall.
• 4:43 pm, dispute, 800 block of California Avenue.
• 7:55 pm, criminal mischief, 2000 block of Union Avenue.
• 10:33 pm, theft of wallet, 3200 block of Tremont Ave.
Coos Bay
• 1:54 am, 41 year old male cited on warrant, Lakeshore and Crocker.
• 11:17 am, 52 year old female cited for theft III, 8th and Anderson.
• 12:47 pm, disorderly conduct, Thompson and 19th.
• 1:01 pm, theft, 500 block of S 4th Street.
• 1:15 pm, 67 year old female cited result of traffic stop, 2nd and Golden.
• 1:15 pm, animal abuse, 500 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 1:39 pm, shoplifter, 2200 block of N Bayshore Drive.
• 2:25 pm, runaway juvenile, 200 block of S Schoneman St.
• 3:29 pm, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, 100 block of S 7th Street.
• 4:08 pm, female subject cited for theft II, 1000 block of S 1st Street.
• 4:20 pm, 37 year old female cited for criminal trespass II, 1700 block of Thompson Road.
• 4:51 pm, shoplifter, 1000 block of S 1st Street.
• 4:53 pm, traffic hazard, Koosbay Boulevard and N 10th Street.
• 5:36 pm, criminal mischief, 600 block of S Empire Boulevard.
• 6:44 pm, recovered stolen vehicle, 200 block of N Baxter Street.
• 7:45 pm, 33 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Broadway and Kruse.
• 8:24 pm, 28 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Broadway and Elrod.
• 10:14 pm, 37 year old female cited for criminal trespass II, 1700 block of Thompson Road.
• 10:34 pm, disorderly conduct, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 11:14 pm, 28 year old male cited result of traffic stop.
Reedsport
• 1:52 am, harassment, Best Budget Inn.
• 8:27 am, trespassing, First Community Credit Union.
• 8:52 am, trespassing, 400 block of Fir Avenue.
• 10:53 am, trespassing, Driftwood Farms Yarn & Candle.
• 10:55 am, burglary, Reedsport Community Charter School.
• 12:34 pm, theft, Snowy River Mercantile.
Thursday 12/15:
North Bend
• 2:46 am, domestic harassment/assault, 2600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 6:17 am, prowler, 1600 block of Lincoln Street.
• 6:24 am, traffic hazard, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 7:07 am, burglary/dispute, 2200 block of Meade Street.
• 7:59 am, disorderly conduct, 1500 block of 16th Street.
• 8:13 am, theft, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 10:28 am, civil problem, 2180 Hamilton Avenue.
• 12:19 pm, ID theft, 1400 block of Scott Lane.
• 12:26 pm, theft, 1500 block of Newmark Street.
• 12:37 pm, disorderly conduct, 2700 block of Oak Street.
• 1:18 pm, weapons offense, 1300 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 4:06 pm, theft of mail, 2000 block of 11th Court.
• 5:26 pm, civil problem, 2100 block of Meade Street.
• 7:12 pm, harassment/family dispute, 3800 block of Vista Drive.
• 9:43 pm, disturbance, 3800 block of Vista Drive.
Coos Bay
• 12:52 am, 43 year old male arrested by Douglas County on North Bend Police warrant, 1000 block of SE Douglas Street.
• 1:15 am, 35 year old female cited for forgery II and theft II, Coalbank Slough Bridge.
• 2:22 am, 35 year old female transported to Coos County jail on robbery I, theft II, menacing, unlawful use of weapon and felon possession of restricted weapon, 200 block of S Schoneman Street.
• 3:42 am, traffic hazard, Lakeshore and Crocker.
• 8:22 am, disorderly conduct, Newmark and Schoneman.
• 8:59 am, disorderly conduct, 1200 block of Newmark.
• 10:47 am, theft, 1200 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 12:21 pm, minor in possession of marijuana, 300 block of S 10th Street.
• 12:53 pm, 27 year old female and 25 year old female transported to Coos County jail on warrants, 100 block of S Cammann Street.
• 2:32 pm, dispute, Ingersoll and S Front Street.
• 3:36 pm, Oregon State Police arrested 63 year old male on Coos Bay Police warrant, 500 block of S Empire Boulevard.
• 6:32 pm, 30 year old female cited for driving while suspended, Ocean and Water Board.
• 7:33 pm, custodial interference, 900 block of E Street.
• 9:28 pm, threats, 300 block of N Wall Street.
• 9:46 pm, 57 year old male cited for criminal trespass II, 800 block of S Broadway Street.
• 11:23 pm, 24 year old female cited for driving while suspended, Noble and S Empire.
Coquille
• 2:28 pm, located runaway, 200 block of W 4th Street.
• 3:49 pm, disorderly conduct, 10th and Folsom.
• 6:19 pm, fraud, 1500 block of N Dean Street.
Reedsport
• 8:35 am, trespassing, Tides Inn Bar and Grill.
• 10:47 pm, trespassing, Holly Knolls Mobile Home Park.
Friday 12/16:
North Bend
• 9:45 am, 47 year old male lodged at Coos County jail for menacing, harassment and criminal trespass I, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 11:23 am, criminal mischief, 2400 block of Pacific Avenue.
• 11:44 am, loud music, Ash Street and Lombard Street.
• 12:00 pm, violation of restraining order, 2700 block of Oak Street.
• 12:23 pm, dispute, Ferry Road Park Road.
• 12:52 pm, custodial interference, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 1:31 pm, traffic hazard, Newmark and Edgewood.
• 1:44 pm, dispute, Oak Street Park.
• 2:07 pm, civil problem, 1500 block of Union Avenue.
• 4:17 pm, injured animal, 3800 block of Vista Drive.
• 4:31 pm, dog at large, Sherman and Oregon.
• 6:34 pm, criminal mischief, 1600 block of Monroe Ave.
• 6:44 pm, harassment, 3300 block of Broadway Avenue.
• 7:22 pm, 41 year old male cited result of traffic stop.
• 8:27 pm, weapons offense, 2100 block of Newmark Street.
• 9:22 pm, criminal mischief, 2300 block of Lombard St.
• 9:48 pm, disorderly conduct, 800 block of Newmark Street.
Coos Bay
• 2:46 am, criminal mischief, 1200 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 6:54 am, disorderly conduct, 700 block of S Broadway Street.
• 7:50 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 1300 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 7:52 am, theft, 1700 block of S 19th Street.
• 9:28 am, 43 year old male arrested on ID theft, theft II, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, criminal mischief II, possession of burglary tools and criminal trespass I, Newmark Avenue and Ackerman.
• 11:13 am, ID theft, 400 block of N 4th Street.
• 11:16 am, 69 year old female cited result of traffic stop, S 1st Street and Elrod Avenue.
• 11:35 am, hit and run accident, 500 block of S 4th Street.
• 12:39 pm, loud music, Mingus Park Skate Park.
• 12:49 pm, disorderly conduct, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 1:31 pm, fraud, 200 block of N Broadway Street.
• 1:50 pm, 57 year old male cited on warrant, 1000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 2:06 pm, family dispute, 800 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 2:13 pm, hit and run accident, Evans Boulevard and E Kruse Avenue.
• 2:15 pm, hit and run accident, Bergers Top Service.
• 2:28 pm, fraud, Exxon.
• 2:32 pm, violation of restraining order, 200 block of S Schoneman Street.
• 2:31 pm, family dispute, 400 block of 9th Avenue.
• 4:17 pm, disorderly conduct, Newmark Avenue and Cammann Street.
• 4:38 pm, assault, 1700 block of Thompson Road.
• 5:07 pm, theft, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 5:43 pm, 36 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Ocean Boulevard and Cascade Farm.
• 5:50 pm, fraud, 1200 block of N Bayshore Drive.
• 7:01 pm, 30 year old female cited for criminal trespass II, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 7:07 pm, threats, 100 block of Norman Avenue.
• 7:32 pm, 49 year old male cited for theft III, 1300 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 8:23 pm, prowler, 800 block of Kentucky Avenue.
• 8:39 pm, menacing, 1000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 8:54 pm, disorderly conduct, Mingus Park Pool.
• 9:15 pm, 24 year old female cited for DUII, 1600 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 10:01 pm, dispute, 800 block of Johnson Avenue.
• 10:23 pm, dispute, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 11:03 pm, disorderly conduct, 1200 block of Newmark Avenue.
Coquille
• 2:42 pm, disorderly conduct, 200 block of Highway 42.
• 6:41 pm, dispute, 96900 block of Highway 42 S.
• 7:28 pm, 18 year old cited result of traffic stop, E 10th Street and N Elliott Street.
• 10:06 pm, 33 year old male cited result of traffic stop, E 1st Street and N Birch.
Reedsport
• 7:29 am, burglary, The Log lot.
• 4:26 pm, animal problem, 2800 block of Ridgeway Dr.
Saturday 12/17:
North Bend
• 12:46 am, family dispute, 2800 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 8:11 am, dog at large, Virginia and Meade.
• 8:29 am, civil problem, 2400 block of Ohio Avenue.
• 10:38 am, dog at large, Virginia Avenue and Safeway.
• 11:19 am, theft of gas from vehicle, 2000 block of Marion Street.
• 1:19 pm, weapons offense, 2100 block of Newmark Street.
• 2:14 pm, 50 year old male cited on warrant and driving while suspended, Virginia Avenue and Madrona Street.
• 5:54 pm, disorderly conduct, Broadway Avenue and Rite Aid.
• 8:05 pm, shoplifter, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 8:31 pm, dispute, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue.
• 9:10 pm, family dispute, Marion toward Virginia.
• 9:39 pm, located wanted subject, 1900 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 9:51 pm, dispute, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue.
• 10:43 pm, shots fired, Airport Heights.
Coos Bay
• 2:35 am, 38 year old female cited for driving while suspended, Ocean and Radar.
• 5:39 am, water problem, Newport and Edwards.
• 6:16 am, disorderly conduct, 1200 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 6:25 am, loud noise, 1900 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 7:04 am, 35 year old male cited result of traffic stop, 1000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 8:18 am, disorderly conduct, 1200 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 8:22 am, fight, S Empire Boulevard and American Market.
• 9:53 am, 42 year old female cited for disorderly conduct II, 1000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 12:34 pm, disorderly conduct, 1000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 2:14 pm, 50 year old male cited on warrant, 800 block of California Avenue.
• 2:54 pm, theft from a vehicle, 4th and Lockhart.
• 3:12 pm, 58 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Newmark and Pine.
• 3:42 pm, recovered stolen vehicle, 200 block of N Baxter Street.
• 3:57 pm, disorderly conduct, 500 block of Central Avenue.
• 4:12 pm, Curry County cited 36 year old female on Coos Bay Police warrant, 29800 block of Ellensburg Avenue.
• 4:27 pm, threats, 1100 block of Anderson Avenue.
• 4:37 pm, hit and run accident, 200 block of S 2nd Street.
• 7:46 pm, theft, 100 block of S Marple Street.
• 9:02 pm, disorderly conduct, N 4th Street and Commercial Avenue.
Coquille
• 8:28 am, theft of motorcycle, 200 block of N Collier Street.
• 3:56 pm, water problem, N Hemlock Street and W 17th Street.
