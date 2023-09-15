The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Thursday 08/31:
North Bend
• 1:07 am, counterfeit money, 11th Street and Lincoln.
• 4:20 am, 67 year old male cited on criminal trespass II, 2100 block of Marion Avenue.
• 7:45 am, criminal mischief to vehicle, 2200 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 9:38 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 400 block of Simpson Avenue.
• 1:38 pm, neighbor dispute, 2400 block of Everett Avenue.
• 5:04 pm, dispute, 2100 block of Sherman Avenue.
Coos Bay
• 4:33 am, prowler, 700 block of Elrod Avenue.
• 4:48 am, theft from vehicle, end of 9th.
• 6:57 am, disorderly conduct, 1100 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 7:54 am, dead animal, Ocean Boulevard and Park Avenue.
• 8:20 am, 35 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, Broadway and Market.
• 8:26 am, criminal mischief, 1000 block of S 4th Street.
• 12:09 pm, dispute, 1300 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 1:25 pm, disturbance, Mingus Park.
• 1:34 pm, 38 year old male transported to Coos County jail for fail to register sex offender, N 10th Street and W Commercial Avenue.
• 1:26 pm, located wanted subject, 1100 block of S 11th Street.
• 1:41 pm, criminal mischief, 600 block of S 7th Street.
• 2:12 pm, animal complaint, 100 block of S Empire Boulevard.
• 2:21 pm, graffiti calls, 900 block of Ferguson Avenue.
• 2:34 pm, fraud, 500 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 4:35 pm, 36 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 4th and Donnelly.
• 4:59 pm, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, 300 block of Harbor View Drive.
• 10:17 pm, 29 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Ocean and Central.
Coquille
• 2:27 pm, criminal mischief to bus, 400 block of W Central Avenue.
• 7:18 pm, threats, 1100 block of N Folsom Street.
• 7:49 pm, intoxicated subject, 1100 block of N Folsom Street.
• 8:09 pm, threats, 800 block of N Elliot Street.
• 9:18 pm, 18 year old male transported to Coos County jail on two counts menacing, 800 block of N Elliott Street.
Reedsport
• 11:27 am, juvenile problem, Reedsport Community Charter School.
• 1:20 pm, structure fire, 1000 block of Heather Court.
• 3:09 pm, juvenile problem, Reedsport Community Charter School.
• 4:10 pm, criminal mischief, 74600 block of Highway 101.
• 5:27 pm, fire, 500 block of Lower Smith River Road.
• 5:41 pm, juvenile problem, Reedsport Community Charter School.
• 5:44 pm, juvenile problem, Reedsport Community Charter School.
• 6:19 pm, juvenile problem, 2600 block of Highlands Drive.
• 8:24 pm, trespassing, 74600 block of Highway 101.
Friday 09/01:
North Bend
• 10:58 am, man down, 2100 block of Newmark Street.
• 1:00 pm, burglary, 2100 block of Monroe Avenue.
• 1:11 pm, hit and run accident, 2500 block of Broadway Avenue.
• 2:06 pm, hit and run accident, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 4:35 pm, dog bite, 3500 block of Ash Street.
• 6:24 pm, juvenile problem, 2100 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 6:55 pm, criminal mischief, 2000 block of Marion Avenue.
• 11:13 pm, criminal mischief, 2500 block of Liberty Street.
• 11:16 pm, 21 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Union and Virginia.
Coos Bay
• 7:09 am, male subject transported to Coos County jail on warrants, 1200 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 9:19 am, threats, 200 block of S 8th Street.
• 9:50 am, 36 year old male transported to Coos County jail, wooded area behind Frito Lay.
• 10:32 pm, hit and run accident, N Bayshore and Pine.
• 11:24 am, 36 year old female transported to Coos County jail, Dominos and 2nd Court alley.
• 12:09 pm, 76 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Highway 42 and Garden Valley.
• 1:15 pm, 34 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 900 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 2:00 pm, fraud, 900 block of Noble Avenue.
• 2:14 pm, theft of wallet/fraudulent use of debit card, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 2:42 pm, graffiti calls, 7th and Golden.
• 2:51 pm, neighbor dispute, 500 block of Hall Avenue.
• 4:41 pm, threats, 1200 block of S 2nd Street.
• 5:28 pm, 40 year old female cited for driving while suspended, Fred Meyer.
• 6:18 pm, custodial interference, N 10th Street and W Commercial Avenue.
• 6:35 pm, dispute, 100 block of D Street.
• 6:57 pm, 40 year old cited for driving while suspended, S 1st and Golden.
• 7:26 pm, injured animal, 1000 block of Augustine Avenue.
• 7:56 pm, 41 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Coalbank Lane.
• 9:20 pm, dispute, 300 block of Ackerman Avenue.
• 10:03 pm, 38 year old female cited for driving while suspended, S Empire and Wisconsin.
• 10:59 pm, pursuit, eastbound Ocean and Woodland.
• 11:31 pm, 23 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Broadway and Inland.
Coquille
• 6:50 pm, located wanted subject, 900 block of E 5th Street.
• 9:32 pm, neighbor dispute, 300 block of N Gould Street.
• 11:57 pm, neighbor dispute, 1100 block of Folsom Street.
Saturday 09/02:
North Bend
• 2:03 am, intoxicated subject, 800 block of California Avenue.
• 7:54 am, custodial interference, 1700 block of Meade Street.
• 8:30 am, theft, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 12:06 pm, family dispute, 2000 block of Meade Street.
• 3:54 pm, neighbor dispute, 2100 block of Monroe Avenue.
• 5:24 pm, 31 year old male transported to Coos County jail, Virginia and Monroe.
• 6:53 pm, harassment, 2000 block of Everett Avenue.
• 9:38 pm, disorderly conduct, Newmark and Sherman.
Coos Bay
• 12:15 am, 68 year old male cited for DUII, Curtis and Broadway.
• 1:58 am, disorderly conduct, 900 block of Inlet Loop.
• 1:58 am, disorderly conduct, S Broadway and Johnson.
• 2:32 am, disorderly conduct, 700 block of S Empire Boulevard.
• 5:19 am, 47 year old male arrested and transported Coos County jail unlawful use of motor vehicle, 700 block S Broadway Street.
• 8:18 am, 33 year old female cited for driving while suspended, S Empire and Wisconsin.
• 10:32 am, criminal mischief, 1800 block of N 28th.
• 11:17 am, burglary, 600 block of D Street.
• 12:23 pm, criminal mischief, 500 block of N Main Street.
• 1:00 pm, criminal mischief, 1800 block of N 28th Court.
• 1:29 pm, assault, 700 block of N 8th Street.
• 3:46 pm, disorderly conduct, Newmark and Schoneman.
• 4:38 pm, burglary, 1400 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 4:40 pm, 53 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, 500 block of S Broadway Street.
• 5:24 pm, male subject transported to Coos County jail on warrants, 800 block of California Avenue.
• 5:51 pm, missing person, 1000 block of Hemlock Avenue.
• 8:26 pm, fight outside bar, 3200 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 9:01 pm, animal abuse, 700 block of F Street.
• 9:01 pm, 37 year old female cited on warrant, 700 block of F Street.
• 10:00 pm, dog complaint, 500 block of S Empire Boulevard.
• 10:19 pm, dispute, 1900 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 11:43 pm, 39 year old female cited for driving while suspended, Brule and Ocean.
Reedsport
• 2:44 pm, stolen vehicle, 500 block of Regents Place.
• 3:29 pm, harassment, 700 block of Laurel Ave.
• 6:11 pm, juvenile problem, Lions Park.
• 6:36 pm, theft, Fir Grove Motel.
• 6:50 pm, DUI, Safeway.
• 8:00 pm, ordinance violation, Barrone Park.
• 10:24 pm, theft, 2600 block of Frontage Road Apt #37.
• 11:24 pm, domestic disturbance, 3300 block of Ridgeway Drive.
Sunday 09/03:
North Bend
• 1:08 am, dispute, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 4:57 am, prowler, 1100 block of Clark Street.
• 7:36 am, 62 year old female cited for DUII, 3200 block of Chester Street.
• 4:06 pm, harassment, 1800 block of Madrona Street.
• 10:08 pm, 32 year old female transported to Coos County jail on domestic assault II, Maple and California.
Coos Bay
• 12:30 am, loud party, 700 block of Elm Street.
• 1:26 am, dispute, 1300 block of Crocker Street.
• 2:37 am, 49 year old male cited on DUII, Tremont and Highway.
• 8:26 am, 58 year old cited for disorderly conduct, 400 block of W Elrod Avenue.
• 9:50 am, disorderly conduct, area of East Anderson Avenue and Bayshore Drive.
• 12:01 pm, disorderly conduct, 1200 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 12:53 pm, 50 year old female transported to Coos County jail on criminal trespass II, harassment, disorderly conduct II, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 2:38 pm, animal abuse, 400 block of North Cammann Street.
• 4:02 pm, 29 year old male transported to Reedsport jail on reckless driving, elude by vehicle, elude by foot, escape III, felon in possession of firearm, 14 accounts of felon in possession of ammunition, possession of stolen property, resisting arrest, reckless endanger another and probation violation, area of Kruse and 4th.
• 5:42 pm, vicious dog, 400 block of Shorepines Avenue.
• 6:35 pm, dispute, 700 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 6:44 pm, 43 year old female cited on DUII accident, area of Virginia and Sanford.
• 8:36 pm, prowler, 300 block of Ackerman Ave.
Coquille
• 3:45 am, prowler, 1500 block of N Ivy Street.
• 6:44 am, 35 year old female transported to Coos County jail on felon in possession of firearm, 100 block of North Birch Street.
• 9:54 am, dispute, 40 block of S Cedar Street.
• 2:54 pm, disorderly conduct, area of Highway 42 and Adams.
• 3:04 pm, 50 year old female transported to Coos County jail on disorderly conduct, criminal mischief III, 700 block of North Central Boulevard.
• 11:42 pm, disorderly conduct, 800 block of East 11th Street.
Reedsport
• 2:44 pm, stolen vehicle, 500 block of Regents Place.
• 3:29 pm, harassment, 700 block of Laurel Avenue.
• 6:36 pm, theft, Fir Grove Motel.
• 6:50 pm, DUI, Safeway.
• 10:24 pm, theft, 2600 block of Frontage Road.
• 11:24 pm, domestic disturbance, 3300 block of Ridgeway Drive
