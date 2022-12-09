The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Wednesday 11/30:
North Bend
• 10:50 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 2300 block of Colorado Avenue.
• 1:06 pm, disorderly conduct, 1800 block of Waite Street.
• 2:07 pm, fraud, 500 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 5:24 pm, shoplifter, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 6:55 pm, shoplifter, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 10:17 pm, traffic signal malfunction, Newmark and Broadway.
• 10:56 pm, theft of cell phone, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue.
Coos Bay
• 8:07 am, 42 year old male cited on two Coos County Sheriff warrants, 200 block of W Kruse Avenue.
• 8:46 am, theft of bike, 500 block of N 2nd Street.
• 10:16 am, disorderly conduct, 200 block of Kruse Avenue.
• 10:33 am, water on roadway, S 2nd and Ingersoll.
• 12:09 pm, neighbor dispute, 400 block of N Main Street.
• 12:12 pm, civil problem, 1200 block of N 6th Street.
• 12:27 pm, harassment, 300 block of S Broadway Street.
• 12:54 pm, 48 year old male cited on Coos County Sheriff warrant, 700 block of S Broadway Street.
• 2:18 pm, disorderly conduct, Newmark and Bay Burger Inn.
• 2:18 pm, 32 year old female cited for theft II, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 2:28 pm, missing person, 100 block of Norman Avenue.
• 2:28 pm, domestic harassment, Elrod Avenue and 12th Street.
• 2:31 pm, disorderly conduct, 1000 block of S 1st Street.
• 3:17 pm, 59 year old male cited result of an accident, N 10th Street and W Commercial Avenue.
• 7:56 pm, fight, 200 block of N Main Street.
• 8:36 pm, dispute, 500 block of S 4th Street.
• 8:55 pm, 41 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Newmark and Broadway.
• 9:38 pm, traffic hazard, Newport and Ellen.
• 9:59 pm, 36 year old female cited result of traffic stop, S Schoneman and Salmon.
• 10:26 pm, 64 year old female cited for driving while suspended, 1200 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 10:32 pm, 22 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Ocean and 34th.
• 10:38 pm, damage city property, 100 block of S Schoneman Street.
• 10:58 pm, 56 year old cited for driving while suspended, Michigan and S Schoneman.
• 11:09 pm, 39 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Newmark and Wasson.
Coquille
• 8:49 am, probation violation, 800 block of N Collier Street.
• 4:34 pm, 27 year old male cited for criminal trespass II, 400 block of N Central Boulevard.
Thursday 12/01:
North Bend
• 10:11 am, injured seagull, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 1:07 pm, dispute, Sherman Avenue.
• 1:23 pm, disorderly conduct, Newmark and Cedar.
• 3:06 pm, traffic hazard, Highway 101 mile post 234.
• 6:36 pm, civil problem, 1900 block of Monroe Avenue.
• 9:24 pm, 33 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Broadway and Newmark.
Coos Bay
• 12:21 am, 38 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Highway 101 and Newmark.
• 12:39 am, 35 year old female cited for driving while suspended, Steelhead and Cabezon.
• 1:36 am, disorderly conduct, Coalbank Bridge.
• 2:40 am, stalking, 400 block of N Main Street.
• 2:54 am, traffic hazard, 2nd Court alley.
• 3:48 am, Washington County Sheriff served 36 year old male on Coos Bay Police warrant, 200 block of SW Adams Avenue.
• 5:51 am, 56 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Broadway and Johnson.
• 6:44 am, dispute, 300 block of Ackerman Avenue.
• 7:32 am, runaway juvenile, 1100 block of Southwest Boulevard.
• 10:16 am, traffic hazard, 800 block of S 11th Street.
• 10:50 am, harassment, 900 block of N 7th Street.
• 11:52 am, 61 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Broadway and Market.
• 12:19 pm, theft, 500 block of S 4th Street.
• 12:27 pm, 43 year old male cited for criminal trespass II, 1200 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 12:30 pm, fraud, 1200 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 1:06 pm, 25 year old female transported to Coos County jail for violation of restraining order and 59 year old male transported to Coos County jail for resisting arrest and interfering with police, 200 block of S Schoneman Street.
• 3:12 pm, harassment, 1200 block of S 11th Street.
• 4:25 pm, disorderly conduct, 900 block of S 1st Street.
• 4:42 pm, Coos County Sheriff served 65 year old male on North Bend Police warrant, 200 block of N Baxter Street.
• 7:42 pm, 25 year old female transported to Coos County jail for disorderly conduct II and resisting arrest, Ocean and Newmark.
• 7:46 pm, Coos County Sheriff arrested 40 year old male on Coos Bay Police warrant, 200 block of Baxter Street.
• 8:29 pm, 47 year old male cited for DUII, reckless driving and driving while suspended, 800 block of S Broadway Street.
Coquille
• 8:17 am, 69 year old male cited for criminal trespass, 200 block of W Highway 42.
• 11:31 am, civil problem, 1700 block of N Fir Street.
Reedsport
• 8:43 am, animal problem, 2200 block of Arthur.
• 9:59 am, animal problem, 4th and East Railroad.
• 5:29 pm, burglary, 400 block of Crestview Drive.
• 7:51 pm, runaway, Holly Knolls Mobile Home Park.
Friday 12/02:
North Bend
• 3:31 am, prowler, 3400 block of Oak Street.
• 8:49 am, dog at large, Brussells and Lombard.
• 9:04 am, Eugene Police served 48 year old female on North Bend Police warrant, 300 block of Country Club Road.
• 12:08 pm, theft, 3400 block of Oak Street.
• 1:27 pm, dispute, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 2:30 pm, disorderly conduct, Newmark Street and Broadway Avenue.
• 4:42 pm, juvenile problem, 2300 block of Pacific Street.
• 5:32 pm, theft of mail, Oak Street and Commercial.
• 5:52 pm, prowler, 1500 block of E Airport Way.
• 6:20 pm, juvenile problem, 2000 block of Inland Drive.
• 7:45 pm, juvenile problem, 2000 block of Inland Drive.
• 8:10 pm, 38 year old female cited on Lane County Sheriff warrant, 800 block of California Street.
• 8:19 pm, dog at large, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 10:37 pm, menacing, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue.
Coos Bay
• 1:30 am, harassment, 400 block of Main Street.
• 3:10 am, juvenile problem, 400 block of S Wall Street.
• 3:13 am, 33 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 2100 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 6:11 am, threats, 6:11 am, Bay Area Hospital.
• 11:06 am, dispute, 10th Street and Hemlock Street.
• 11:43 am, assault, 800 block of Augustine Avenue.
• 11:49 am, theft of services, 1200 block of N Bayshore Drive.
• 12:18pm, 59 year old male cited on Coos County Sheriff warrant, 100 block of S Empire Boulevard.
• 12:48 pm, dog at large, 4th Street and Curtis Avenue.
• 1:31 pm, disturbance, Newmark and LaClair.
• 2:13 pm, juvenile problem, 400 block of S Wall Street.
• 3:10 pm, disturbance, 7th and Central.
• 5:06 pm, disorderly conduct, Anderson Avenue and Coos Bay Library.
• 5:19 pm, theft of bike, 1900 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 5:35 pm, intoxicated subject, 600 block of S Wall Street.
• 5:38 pm, assault, 800 block of S Empire Boulevard.
• 5:51 pm, threats, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 6:17 pm, dispute, 300 block of 4th Avenue.
• 6:35 pm, threats, 1000 block of Augustine Street.
• 6:51 pm, 63 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Ocean Boulevard and 26th Street.
• 7:09 pm, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, 1900 block of 28th Street.
• 7:43 pm, 56 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 1100 block of Evans Boulevard.
• 8:00 pm, 56 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Highway 101 just past Oregon Department of Transportation.
• 8:04 pm, criminal mischief, 200 block of S 7th Street.
• 8:57 pm, harassment, Newmark near Norman.
• 9:11 pm, 41 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 700 block of S Broadway Street.
• 9:39 pm, disorderly conduct, Newmark and Morrison.
• 9:48 pm, 42 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Michigan Avenue and S Marple Street.
• 9:53 pm, Astoria Police served 32 year old male on Coos Bay Police warrant, Astoria.
• 9:58 pm, assault, Mingus Park.
• 10:33 pm, threats, 700 block of S Cammann Street.
• 11:01 pm, 38 year old female cited on Lane County Sheriff warrant.
Coquille
• 4:42 am, Douglas County Sheriff served 32 year old male on three Coquille warrants, 1000 block of SE Douglas Avenue.
• 8:28 am, theft, 100 block of W 2nd Street.
• 12:13 pm, theft of fuel, 70 block of W 3rd Street.
• 5:37 pm, line down, N Baxter Street and E 2nd St.
Reedsport
• 3:54 pm, disturbance, 300 block of Winchester Avenue.
• 7:52 pm, noise complaint, 2100 block of Fir Avenue.
Saturday 12/03:
North Bend
• 9:01 am, violation of restraining order, 800 block of Monroe Street.
• 9:09 am, 38 year old transported to Coos County jail on burglary II and criminal mischief III, 2400 block of Broadway Avenue.
• 9:40 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 2100 block of Newmark Street.
• 12:07 pm, fraud, 2100 block of Hamilton Street.
• 12:39 pm, animal complaint, Ferry Road Park Road.
• 1:50 pm, fight, 3400 block of Broadway Avenue.
• 2:56 pm, dispute, Ash Street and Lombard Street.
• 5:26 pm, 44 year old female cited on two Coos County Sheriff warrants, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 9:40 pm, 32 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Liberty and Skyline Church.
• 11:11 pm, civil problem, 2100 block of State Street.
• 11:47 pm, family dispute, 2100 block of Jackson Avenue.
• 11:51 pm, cited for driving while suspended, 1800 block of Newmark Street.
Coos Bay
• 12:26 am, 50 year old male cited for DUII, reckless driving, and fail to perform duties of a driver, 800 block of S Broadway Street.
• 3:53 am, 32 year old female cited for driving while suspended, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue.
• 4:57 am, 42 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Anderson Avenue and S 4th Street.
• 10:12 am, phone harassment, 500 block of Central Avenue.
• 10:36 am, 58 year old male cited for disorderly conduct II, Johnson Avenue and Safeway.
• 12:26 pm, burglary, 600 block of E Street.
• 12:44 pm, civil problem, 600 block of N Morrison St.
• 3:14 pm, disorderly conduct, Newmark Avenue and Spotlight Bar.
• 3:26 pm, 48 year old male served on Coos Bay Police warrant, 200 block of N Baxter Street.
• 3:54 pm, shoplifter, 1300 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 4:02 pm, 23 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Ocean Boulevard and Waterboard.
• 4:14 pm, water problem, 93300 block of Woodruff Lane.
• 4:52 pm, Marion County Sheriff served male subject on two Coquille Police warrants, a Coos Bay Police warrant and a North Bend Police warrant, 4000 block of Aumsville Highway.
• 6:49 pm, juvenile problem, 400 block of Hall Avenue.
• 8:34 pm, hit and run accident, 1000 block of S 1st Street.
• 8:44 pm, dispute, 1500 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 8:49 pm, civil problem, 200 block of S Broadway St.
• 8:52 pm, dispute, 400 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 11:04 pm, Medford Police served 46 year old male on Coos Bay Police warrant, 400 block of W 8th Street.
• 11:23 pm, loud noise, 1100 block of S 10th Street.
Coquille
• 9:33 pm, civil problem, 1200 block of N Collier Street.
Reedsport
• 2:38 pm, suspicious activity, Nails to You.
• 11:23 pm, animal problem, Highway 101 and S 20th Street.
