The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Thursday 05/11:
North Bend
• 7:49 am, injured animal, Virginia Avenue and Hamilton Avenue.
• 7:58 am, juvenile problem, 2100 block of Hamilton Avenue.
• 8:15 am, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 8:47 am, harassment, 2300 block of 16th St.
• 10:21 am, fraud, 1200 block of Virginia Ave.
• 10:45 am, hit and run accident, 2100 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 10:53 am, disorderly conduct, Newmark Street and Ash Street.
• 11:35 am, neighbor dispute, 2000 block of Newmark Street.
• 12:40 pm, animal complaint, 3700 block of Spruce Street.
• 1:41 pm, dispute, Sherman Avenue and Connecticut.
• 3:07 pm, 59 year old male cited on warrants, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 5:27 pm, dispute, 2500 block of Newmark St.
• 6:00 pm, hit and run accident, 1400 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 8:30 pm, fraud, 1100 block of Lewis Street.
Coos Bay
• 12:02 am, loud noise, 200 block of S Schoneman Street.
• 12:52 am, 39 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant and driving while suspended misdemeanor, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue.
• 1:29 am, dispute, 1000 block of S Broadway Street.
• 5:01 am, criminal mischief, 200 block of S Schoneman Street.
• 7:06 am, dispute, 100 block of Kruse Avenue.
• 7:46 am, violation of restraining order, 200 block of E 2nd Street.
• 7:52 am, dispute, 100 block of Kruse Avenue.
• 11:51 am, juvenile problem, 400 block of Kruse Avenue.
• 12:49 pm, theft of bike, 1900 block of Lawnridge Loop.
• 1:05 pm, 56 year old male charged with theft II, 900 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 1:41 pm, at risk subject, 1000 block of S 1st Street.
• 1:52 pm, disorderly conduct, Newmark Avenue and Staples.
• 2:03 pm, harassment, 700 block of S 7th St.
• 2:46 pm, 34 year old female transported to Coos County jail on warrant, Virginia and Seagate.
• 4:05 pm, civil problem, 200 block of S Schoneman.
• 4:45 pm, hit and run accident, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 5:02 pm, dead animal, Grocery Outlet and Newmark.
• 5:29 pm, 27 year old male lodged at Coos County jail, 700 block of Koos Bay Boulevard.
• 5:49 pm, located wanted subject, 500 block of S 4th Street.
• 6:22 pm, dispute, behind DMV.
• 7:13 pm stalking, 1200 block of S 10th Street.
• 7:19 pm, disorderly conduct, Newmark and Wallace.
• 9:39 pm, phone harassment, 500 block of N 2nd Street.
• 11:46 pm, fire, S 4th and Curtis.
Coquille
• 1:24 pm, dog complaint, 200 block of N Collier Street.
• 2:25 pm, dog complaint, 200 block of N Collier Street.
• 3:29 pm, 45 year old male lodged at Coos County jail, on warrant, 800 block of E 5th Street.
• 5:28 pm, dispute, 96900 block of Highway 42S.
Reedsport
• 8:24 am, structure fire, 3000 block of Longwood Drive.
Friday 05/12:
North Bend
• 7:05 am, burglary, 1900 block of Ash St.
• 7:52 am, disorderly conduct, Inland Drive and Broadway Street.
• 12:01 pm, hit and run accident, 1600 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 12:10 pm, animal complaint, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 1:52 pm, indecent exposure, 2000 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 3:18 pm, 43 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, 1800 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 7:24 pm, runaway juvenile, 2000 block of Virginia Court.
• 9:21 pm, harassment, 1600 block of Virginia Ave.
Coos Bay
• 12:03 am, runaway juvenile, 1100 block of Idaho Avenue.
• 3:49 am, located runaway juveniles, 600 block of S 10th Street.
• 4:44 am, criminal mischief, 300 block of N 2nd Street.
• 9:05 am, threats, 200 block of N Broadway St.
• 9:09 am, assault, 1200 block of Yew Street.
• 9:38 am, violation of restraining order, 200 block of E 2nd Street.
• 9:55 am, disorderly conduct, 1000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 10:32 am, menacing, 1000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 11:13 am, threats, 1000 block of Sanford Street.
• 12:06 pm, 50 year old male cited on theft III, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 1:11 pm, threats, 400 block of Lockhart Avenue.
• 1:53 pm, 64 year old male cited on criminal trespass I and warrant, 600 block of N Bayshore Drive.
• 2:01 pm, 52 year old male transported to Reedsport Police on failure to register as a sex offender, 500 block of Central Avenue.
• 3:32 pm, 44 year old male cited on warrant, 80 block of E Hall Ave.
• 3:39 pm, 40 year old male cited on driving while suspended, N 10th and Koos Bay.
• 5:06 pm, dispute, 700 block of John Avenue.
• 6:24 pm, 39 year old male cited on driving while suspended, 600 block of N Bayshore Dr.
• 6:51 pm, disorderly conduct, 1000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 7:12 pm, civil problem, 1100 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 7:32 pm, hit and run accident, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 7:44 pm, violation of restraining order, 1700 block of Thompson Rd.
• 9:18 pm, harassment, N 8th Street and W Commercial Avenue.
• 9:49 pm, dispute, 1400 block of Newmark Ave.
• 10:29 pm, 37 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, Central and 13th.
• 11:02 pm, dog complaint, 200 block of S Empire Boulevard.
Coquille
• 11:45 am, theft, 1000 block of N Collier St.
Reedsport
• 7:06 am, disturbance, 400 block of N 18th St.
• 7:30 am, trespassing, 7-Eleven.
• 5:13 pm, trespassing, Riverside Manor.
• 6:52 pm, missing person, Safeway.
Saturday 05/13:
North Bend
• 12:11 am, 2400 block of Broadway Avenue.
• 7:13 am, disorderly conduct, 1800 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 10:10 am, theft of bicycle, 2400 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 10:46 am, disorderly conduct, 1900 block of McPherson Avenue.
• 12:05 pm, theft of services, 2200 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 1:39 pm, disorderly conduct, McPherson and Virginia.
• 3:27 pm, hit and run accident, 2000 block of Everett Street.
• 4:01 pm, dispute, McPherson.
• 8:15 pm, fraud, 1100 block of Lewis Street.
• 8:44 pm, threats, 1800 block of Qaxas Heights.
• 11:09 pm, smoke, 1800 block of Newmark St.
Coos Bay
• 12:53 am, 45 year old female transported to Coos County jail on assault II and unlawful use of a weapon, Newmark and Schoneman.
• 5:15 am, dead animal, Ocean and 34th.
• 6:51 am, 61 year old male cited on driving while suspended, Fire and Lindberg.
• 6:56 am, 40 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 10th and Central.
• 7:13 am, hit and run accident, 800 block of S Broadway Street.
• 7:18 am, harassment, 200 block of N Broadway Street.
• 7:34 am, intoxicated subject, Ross Inlet.
• 10:44 am, dispute, 100 block of N Wall St.
• 11:48 am, 38 year old male cited on warrant, 100 block of S Wall St.
• 12:24 pm, shoplifter, 1000 block of S 1st St.
• 12:28 pm, shoplifter, 800 block of S 1st St.
• 1:15 pm, fraud, 1400 block of Minnesota Ave.
• 1:48 pm, shoplifter, 1000 block of S 1st St.
• 2:32 pm, animal complaint, 2000 block of Newmark.
• 2:44 pm, 63 year old male cited on DUII, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 3:06 pm, 44 year old male served on two warrants, 200 block of N Baxter.
• 3:16 pm, dispute/animal complaint, 1000 block of S 1st Street.
• 3:57 pm, theft, 200 block of N Broadway St.
• 5:14 pm, metal subject/dispute, 1400 block of Lakeshore Drive.
• 5:45 pm, civil problem, 1400 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 5:50 pm, theft, 200 block of S Cammann St.
• 6:13 pm, animal complaint, 100 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 8:36 pm, dispute, 1400 block of Village Pines Avenue.
• 10:44 pm, 44 year old male transported to Coos County jail on criminal trespass II, resisting arrest, failure to register sex offender and false information, Empire Lakes/John Topits Park.
• 11:24 pm, loud party, 500 block of Lockhart Avenue.
• 11:53 pm, prowler, 300 block of S Marple.
Coquille
• 12:10 am, civil problem, 800 block of N Elliot.
• 6:05 pm, dispute, 1200 block of N Dean St.
• 8:37 pm, 31 year old female transported to Coos County jail on assault IV domestic and interfering with 911 call, 700 block of E 10th St.
• 9:45 pm, civil problem, 100 block of E 10th St.
Reedsport
• 7:25 pm, animal problem, 2400 block of Arthur Dive.
Sunday 05/14:
North Bend
• 8:08 am, dispute, Union and Maryland.
• 11:38 am, animal complaint, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 1:06 pm, dispute, 2500 block of Broadway Ave.
• 3:21 pm, intoxicated subject, Highway 101 mile post 234.
• 4:44 pm, disorderly conduct, Virginia and Myrtle.
• 7:36 pm, 49 year old female cited for driving while suspended, Sherman and Colorado.
• 8:34 pm, custodial interference, 2400 block of Broadway Avenue.
• 8:59 pm, barking dog, 1500 block of Johnson St.
• 9:56 pm, harassment, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 10:11 pm, disorderly conduct, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 11:13 pm, 26 year old male transported to Coos County jail on criminal trespass II and disorderly conduct II, 2100 block of Virginia Avenue.
Coos Bay
• 12:22 am, loud music, 1200 block of S 2nd St.
• 8:52 am, female subject transported to Coos County jail on warrant, 1000 block of Montgomery Avenue.
• 9:55 am, threats, 400 block of N Empire Blvd.
• 10:44 am, harassment, 7th and Central.
• 11:36 am, violation of restraining order, 200 block of N Broadway St.
• 11:40 am, hit and run accident, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 11:50 am, domestic assault/dispute, 500 block of N Main Street.
• 1:33 pm, burglary, 1800 block of Cottonwood Avenue.
• 1:44 pm, disturbance, 1400 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 2:54 pm, animals left in vehicle/animal neglect, 100 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 2:58 pm, family dispute, 1800 block of Thomas Avenue.
• 5:47 pm, 37 year old male cited on two counts of menacing, 800 block of 7th Ave.
• 7:11 pm, missing person, 1800 block of Thomas Avenue.
• 8:11 pm, 37 year old male served on warrant, 100 block of N 4th Street.
• 8:22 pm, civil problem, 500 block of 11th Ave.
• 9:07 pm, shots fired, Kruse and S 4th Street.
• 10:23 pm, vehicle vs bicyclist, Broadway and Anderson.
• 11:46 pm, animal complaint, Empire Lakes/John Topits Park.
Coquille
• 9:02 am, 27 year old male cited on resisting, criminal trespass II and theft III, 200 block of W Highway 42.
• 9:24 am, vehicle fire, Hwy 42S mile post 13.
• 10:03 am, elderly abuse, 300 block of N Elliott Street.
• 1:58 pm, juvenile problem, Highway 42 and S Mill Lane.
• 9:27 pm, illegal fireworks, 1300 block of N Gould Street.
• 11:36 pm, dispute, 1200 block of Shelley Rd.
Reedsport
• 9:19 am, disturbance, Fir Grove Motel.
• 4:26 pm, animal problem, 900 block of Fir.
• 8:07 pm, fire, A to Z Storage.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In