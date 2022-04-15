The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Friday, 4/8/2022:
North Bend
At 11:57 am, 1600 block of Garfield, police responded after report of criminal trespass. Subject refusing to leave property, causing a disturbance.
At 12:34 pm, Kinney and Cedar, police responded after report of criminal trespass. Camp set up on private property.
Coos Bay
At 3:55 am, Seagate and Virginia, police responded after caller reported theft of wallet.
At 9:14 am, 1200 block of Newmark Avenue, police responded after report of criminal trespass and conducted a warrant service. A 31 year old male was cited in lieu of custody.
At 4:55 pm, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue, police conducted a warrant service. A 32 year old male was cited in lieu of custody.
At 9:14 pm, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue, police responded after report of criminal trespass. Suspicious subject being disruptive. A 39 year old male was cited in lieu of custody.
At 9:16 pm, Market Avenue beside Tioga, police responded after report of criminal trespass. Subject in the covered area, used to be the entrance to Captain’s Cabin.
At 9:46 pm, S 7th Street and Ingersoll, police responded after report of driving complaint. Subject spinning tires by the high school.
At 10:18 pm, 800 block of S 4th Street, police responded after report of loud music and engine noise from location.
At 10:38 pm, 1200 block of Ocean Boulevard, police responded after report of fight in progress at location. A 59 year old male was transported to Coos County jail.
At 11:34 pm, 500 block of Central Avenue, police responded after report of criminal trespass. Subject downstairs, refusing to leave. A 39 year old male was transported to Coos County jail.
Coquille
At 11:08 am, Shelley Lane and Crest Acres, police responded after report of a non-injury, single vehicle accident.
At 11:27 am, 1000 block of W 9th Street, police responded after report of violation of restraining order.
Reedsport
At 2:37 am, 200 block of Ranch Road, police responded after report of suspicious activity.
At 12:43 pm, Fir Grove Motel, police responded after report of an animal problem.
At 6:09 pm, Rudy Ruppe Field, police responded after report of a disturbance.
At 10:43 pm, 200 block of Winchester Avenue, police responded after report of a disturbance.
At 11:08 pm, Holiday Mobile Home Park, police responded after report of criminal mischief.
Saturday, 4/9/2022:
North Bend
At 7:59 pm, 1900 block of Newmark Street, police responded after caller reported criminal trespass. Requested subject behind building be trespassed. Officers contacted the subject and issued permanent trespass.
At 10:10 pm, 3000 Union Avenue, police responded after report of a dispute between roommates. Subjects agreed to stay separated.
Coos Bay
At 2:58 am, 1000 block of S 1st Street, police responded after report of criminal trespass. Subject setting things on fire at location. A 27 year old male was charged.
At 9:38 am, 100 block of S 7th Street, police responded after report of a shoplifter. A 27 year old male was cited in lieu of custody.
At 10:50 am, 1000 block of S 1st Street, police responded after report of criminal trespassing. Subject previously trespassed. Keeps coming on to property. A 31 year old male was cited in lieu of custody.
At 3:17 pm, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue, police responded after report of criminal trespass. Suspicious vehicle – subject possibly smoking drugs in vehicle. A 62 year old male was cited in lieu of custody.
Coquille
At 1:15 pm, 400 block of N Central Boulevard, police responded after report of suspicious conditions.
At 6:13 pm, 200 block of W 7th Place, police responded after report of suspicious conditions.
Reedsport
At 9:55 pm, 900 block of Cresview, police responded after report of an animal problem.
Sunday, 4/10/2022:
North Bend
At 12:55 am, 1900 block of Broadway Avenue, police responded after report of suspicious subject outside location, which resulted in a probation violation. Officers responded and located a male and female. A 34 year old female was transported to Coos County jail.
Coos Bay
At 1:59 am, 92800 Persimmon Lane, police conducted a warrant service. A 50 year old male was transported to Coos County jail.
At 10:56 am, 900 block of Michigan Avenue, police responded after report of domestic harassment. A 41 year old male was lodged at Coos County jail.
At 3:34 pm, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue, police responded after report of criminal trespass. A 30 year old male was cited in lieu of custody.
At 4:06 pm, 900 block of Michigan Avenue, police responded after report of criminal trespass. Subject inside residence without owner’s permission.
At 7:25 pm, 1100 block of California Avenue, police responded after report of domestic assault. A 37 year old male was transported to Coos County jail.
At 7:39 pm, 1700 block of Thompson Road, police responded after report of criminal trespass. Subject has returned to location already. A 51 year old male was cited in lieu of custody.
At 9:31 pm, 900 block of S 8th Street, police responded after report of prowler. Subjects in back yard at location.
Coquille
At 12:01 pm, 1200 block of N Dean Street, police responded after report of unauthorized use of motor vehicle. Subject just took her vehicle without permission.
At 2:57 pm, 700 block of N Elliott Street, police responded after report of criminal mischief. Damage to door.
At 8:32 pm, 1200 N Dean Street, police responded after an incomplete 911 call from subject – unknown problem. Resulted in recovered stolen vehicle. A 38 year old male was cited in lieu of custody.
Reedsport
Monday, 4/11/2022:
North Bend
At 2:15 am, 1700 block of Meade Avenue, police responded after report of line down. Ziply fiber notified.
At 4:35 pm, 2100 block of Hamilton Street, police responded after report of disorderly conduct. A 38 year old male was transported to Coos County jail.
At 5:40 pm, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue, police responded after report of fraudulent use.
At 8:41 pm, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue, police responded after report of criminal trespass. A 51 year old male was cited in lieu of custody.
