Police Blotter

The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.

Friday, 3/11/2022:

North Bend

· At 1:09 pm, police responded to the 1300 block of Virginia Avenue after report of a non-injury motor vehicle accident. Officer assisted with exchange of information.

· At 8:13 pm, police responded to the 1600 block of Virginia Avenue after report of a driving complaint. Officer contacted and warned driver.

· At 9:32 pm, police responded to the 1400 block of Union Avenue after report of a prowler.

Coos Bay

· At 5:32 am, police responded to the 200 block of E Johnson Avenue after caller requested a disorderly subject outside of business to be trespassed.

· At 8:08 am, police responded to the 200 block of N 4th Street after report of someone coming on the property after hours and going through garbage.

· At 9:00 am, police responded to the 700 block of S 2nd Street after report of subject trespassing on property and refusing to leave.

· At 9:49 am, police responded to the 1200 block of Central Avenue after report of a dispute. A 31 year old male was charged and lodged at Coos County jail.

· At 10:33 am, police responded to the 100 block of Hall Avenue after caller reported firearm theft from vehicle.

Coquille

·

Reedsport

·

Saturday, 3/12/2022:

North Bend

· At 2:26 am, police responded to the 1500 block of Virginia Avenue after report of subject in the lobby, disruptive and threatening.

· At 12:04 pm, police responded to the 1600 block of Virginia Avenue after report of criminal trespassing. A male subject was charged.

· At 12:18 pm, police responded to the 1700 block of Virginia Avenue after report of shoplifting. Two 23 year old males were cited in lieu of custody.

· At 2:30 pm, police responded to the 1500 block of Virginia Avenue after report of subject being disruptive. Subject trespassed from location.

· At 5:46 pm, police responded to the 100 block of Virginia Avenue after report of disruptive teens. Caller requested they be trespassed.

· At 11:15 pm, police responded to the 1700 block of Virginia Avenue after report of subject refusing to leave. Out in the flower display in front. A 26 year old male charged and transported to Reedsport Police Department.

Coos Bay

· At 7:16 am, police responded to the 300 block of Ackerman Avenue after caller reported a vehicle stolen.

· At 12:03 pm, police responded to the location of Wells Fargo and S Bayshore Drive after report of theft of services.

· At 3:39 pm, police responded to the 1000 block of S 1st Street after report of shoplifter. A male subject was charged and issued permanent trespass.

· At 4:31 pm, police conducted a traffic stop/warrant service in the location of Michigan Avenue and S Schoneman. A 53 year old male was booked and released at Coos County jail.

· At 6:32 pm, police responded to the location of N 6th Street and Kingwood Avenue after report of sex offender fail to register. A 57 year old male was charged and transported to Coos County jail.

· At 8:34 pm, police responded to the 900 block of S 2nd Street after report of subject being belligerent and refusing to leave.

Coquille

· At 7:19 pm, police responded to the location of Birch and Central after report of a traffic hazard. Officer removed the traffic hazard from the roadway.

Reedsport

·

Sunday, 3/13/2022:

North Bend

· At 3:31 am, police responded to the 1500 block of Sherman Avenue after report of subject at location refusing to leave. Has been trespassed before.

· At 12:09 pm, police responded to the 1700 block of Newmark Avenue after report of possible indecent exposure.

· At 5:21 pm, police responded to the 1900 block of Newmark Street after report of criminal trespassing and conducted a warrant service. A 61 year old male was cited in lieu of custody.

Coos Bay

· At 10:59 am, police responded to the 1000 block of Augustine Street after report of violation of restraining order. A 34 year old male was charged and lodged at Coos County jail.

· At 5:23 pm, police responded to the 2000 block of Newmark Avenue after report of shoplifter. A 19 year old female was charged.

· At 7:04 pm, police responded to the 200 block of S 9th Street after report of an animal complaint. Animals in a vehicle parked near location. Owner notified of complaint.

· At 7:05 pm, police responded to the 100 block of Johnson Avenue after report of disorderly conduct. A male subject was cited in lieu of custody.

· At 7:30 pm, police responded to the 2100 block of Newmark Ave after report of family dispute. Two subjects fighting in front of the church at location. Sticks involved.

· At 7:32 pm, police responded to the 100 block of Hall Avenue after report of criminal mischief. A 24 year old male was cited in lieu of custody.

· At 8:46 pm, police responded to the location of S 4th Street and Kruse Street after report of dispute in progress at location. A warrant service was also conducted. A 24 year old male was transported to Reedsport Police Department for lodging.

· At 10:55 pm, police responded to the 1000 block of N Bayshore Drive after report of someone possibly trying to enter room at location.

Coquille

· At 1:19 pm, police conducted a traffic stop in the location of Highway 42 and Mill Highway. A 31 year old female was cited.

Reedsport

· At 2:17 am, police responded to the Fir Grove Motel after report of stolen vehicle.

· At 7:21 pm, police responded to the Henderson Park after report of animal problem.

Monday, 3/14/2022:

North Bend

· At 7:45 am, police responded to the 400 block of Virginia Avenue after caller reported theft of gas.

· At 8:02 am, police responded to the 3200 block of Tremont Avenue after caller reported theft of wallet. A 35 year old male was cited and released at scene.

· At 2:33 pm, police responded to the 1300 block of Virginia Avenue after caller reported theft of gas.

· At 2:51 pm, police responded to the 2000 block of Broadway Avenue after report of criminal trespassing. A 46 year old male was cited and released at scene.

Coos Bay

· At 6:03 am, police responded to the 200 block of LaClair Street after report of criminal trespassing. Subject sleeping in the back doorway/alcove at location.

· At 8:39 am, police responded to the 1000 block of Newmark Avenue after report of criminal mischief. Tires have been slashed.

· At 1:21 pm, police responded to the 1700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue after caller reported theft of mail.

· At 11:50 pm, police responded to the 500 block of Central Avenue after caller reported theft of bike.

Coquille

· At 4:05 am, police conducted a warrant service in the location of Highway 42 mile post 9. A 35 year old male was cited in lieu of custody.

Reedsport

· At 7:02 am, police responded to the 900 block of Doyle Street after report of restraining order violation.

· At 2:00 pm, police responded to the Safeway after report of a hit and run.

· At 10:53 pm, police responded to the Best Western after report of criminal mischief.

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

What is your favorite thing to do during spring?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters



Load comments