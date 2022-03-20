The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Friday, 3/11/2022:
North Bend
· At 1:09 pm, police responded to the 1300 block of Virginia Avenue after report of a non-injury motor vehicle accident. Officer assisted with exchange of information.
· At 8:13 pm, police responded to the 1600 block of Virginia Avenue after report of a driving complaint. Officer contacted and warned driver.
· At 9:32 pm, police responded to the 1400 block of Union Avenue after report of a prowler.
Coos Bay
· At 5:32 am, police responded to the 200 block of E Johnson Avenue after caller requested a disorderly subject outside of business to be trespassed.
· At 8:08 am, police responded to the 200 block of N 4th Street after report of someone coming on the property after hours and going through garbage.
· At 9:00 am, police responded to the 700 block of S 2nd Street after report of subject trespassing on property and refusing to leave.
· At 9:49 am, police responded to the 1200 block of Central Avenue after report of a dispute. A 31 year old male was charged and lodged at Coos County jail.
· At 10:33 am, police responded to the 100 block of Hall Avenue after caller reported firearm theft from vehicle.
Coquille
·
Reedsport
·
Saturday, 3/12/2022:
North Bend
· At 2:26 am, police responded to the 1500 block of Virginia Avenue after report of subject in the lobby, disruptive and threatening.
· At 12:04 pm, police responded to the 1600 block of Virginia Avenue after report of criminal trespassing. A male subject was charged.
· At 12:18 pm, police responded to the 1700 block of Virginia Avenue after report of shoplifting. Two 23 year old males were cited in lieu of custody.
· At 2:30 pm, police responded to the 1500 block of Virginia Avenue after report of subject being disruptive. Subject trespassed from location.
· At 5:46 pm, police responded to the 100 block of Virginia Avenue after report of disruptive teens. Caller requested they be trespassed.
· At 11:15 pm, police responded to the 1700 block of Virginia Avenue after report of subject refusing to leave. Out in the flower display in front. A 26 year old male charged and transported to Reedsport Police Department.
Coos Bay
· At 7:16 am, police responded to the 300 block of Ackerman Avenue after caller reported a vehicle stolen.
· At 12:03 pm, police responded to the location of Wells Fargo and S Bayshore Drive after report of theft of services.
· At 3:39 pm, police responded to the 1000 block of S 1st Street after report of shoplifter. A male subject was charged and issued permanent trespass.
· At 4:31 pm, police conducted a traffic stop/warrant service in the location of Michigan Avenue and S Schoneman. A 53 year old male was booked and released at Coos County jail.
· At 6:32 pm, police responded to the location of N 6th Street and Kingwood Avenue after report of sex offender fail to register. A 57 year old male was charged and transported to Coos County jail.
· At 8:34 pm, police responded to the 900 block of S 2nd Street after report of subject being belligerent and refusing to leave.
Coquille
· At 7:19 pm, police responded to the location of Birch and Central after report of a traffic hazard. Officer removed the traffic hazard from the roadway.
Reedsport
·
Sunday, 3/13/2022:
North Bend
· At 3:31 am, police responded to the 1500 block of Sherman Avenue after report of subject at location refusing to leave. Has been trespassed before.
· At 12:09 pm, police responded to the 1700 block of Newmark Avenue after report of possible indecent exposure.
· At 5:21 pm, police responded to the 1900 block of Newmark Street after report of criminal trespassing and conducted a warrant service. A 61 year old male was cited in lieu of custody.
Coos Bay
· At 10:59 am, police responded to the 1000 block of Augustine Street after report of violation of restraining order. A 34 year old male was charged and lodged at Coos County jail.
· At 5:23 pm, police responded to the 2000 block of Newmark Avenue after report of shoplifter. A 19 year old female was charged.
· At 7:04 pm, police responded to the 200 block of S 9th Street after report of an animal complaint. Animals in a vehicle parked near location. Owner notified of complaint.
· At 7:05 pm, police responded to the 100 block of Johnson Avenue after report of disorderly conduct. A male subject was cited in lieu of custody.
· At 7:30 pm, police responded to the 2100 block of Newmark Ave after report of family dispute. Two subjects fighting in front of the church at location. Sticks involved.
· At 7:32 pm, police responded to the 100 block of Hall Avenue after report of criminal mischief. A 24 year old male was cited in lieu of custody.
· At 8:46 pm, police responded to the location of S 4th Street and Kruse Street after report of dispute in progress at location. A warrant service was also conducted. A 24 year old male was transported to Reedsport Police Department for lodging.
· At 10:55 pm, police responded to the 1000 block of N Bayshore Drive after report of someone possibly trying to enter room at location.
Coquille
· At 1:19 pm, police conducted a traffic stop in the location of Highway 42 and Mill Highway. A 31 year old female was cited.
Reedsport
· At 2:17 am, police responded to the Fir Grove Motel after report of stolen vehicle.
· At 7:21 pm, police responded to the Henderson Park after report of animal problem.
Monday, 3/14/2022:
North Bend
· At 7:45 am, police responded to the 400 block of Virginia Avenue after caller reported theft of gas.
· At 8:02 am, police responded to the 3200 block of Tremont Avenue after caller reported theft of wallet. A 35 year old male was cited and released at scene.
· At 2:33 pm, police responded to the 1300 block of Virginia Avenue after caller reported theft of gas.
· At 2:51 pm, police responded to the 2000 block of Broadway Avenue after report of criminal trespassing. A 46 year old male was cited and released at scene.
Coos Bay
· At 6:03 am, police responded to the 200 block of LaClair Street after report of criminal trespassing. Subject sleeping in the back doorway/alcove at location.
· At 8:39 am, police responded to the 1000 block of Newmark Avenue after report of criminal mischief. Tires have been slashed.
· At 1:21 pm, police responded to the 1700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue after caller reported theft of mail.
· At 11:50 pm, police responded to the 500 block of Central Avenue after caller reported theft of bike.
Coquille
· At 4:05 am, police conducted a warrant service in the location of Highway 42 mile post 9. A 35 year old male was cited in lieu of custody.
Reedsport
· At 7:02 am, police responded to the 900 block of Doyle Street after report of restraining order violation.
· At 2:00 pm, police responded to the Safeway after report of a hit and run.
· At 10:53 pm, police responded to the Best Western after report of criminal mischief.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In