The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Friday, 7/22/2022:
North Bend
• 11:24 am, Broadway Avenue, disorderly conduct. Subject warned to stay out of the roadway.
• 1:00 pm, 2600 block of Commercial Street, theft of cinderblocks from construction site.
• 4:42 pm, 1500 block of Virginia Avenue, fi ght. • 9:22 pm, Sherman and Ohio, stolen vehicle. Coos Bay
• 6:11 am, 800 block of Pacifi c Avenue, theft of fl ag from yard.
• 6:19 am, 600 block of 9th Avenue, hit and run accident. Vehicle struck in driveway during the night.
• 10:09 am, 1200 block of S 14th Street, theft. A 33 year old male was charged with theft I, criminal trespass I, theft III and transported to Coos County jail.
• 11:30 am, 1200 block of Newmark Avenue, harassment. Assault occurred last night.
• 11:45 am, Thompson and Koos Bay Boulevard, non-injury accident. A 24 year old female was cited.
• 1:20 pm, 700 block of S Broadway Street, criminal mischief. A 27 year old male was cited for criminal mischief II.
• 2:35 pm, 400 block of 4th Court, theft of roofing.
• 2:43 pm, 900 block of S 2nd Street, theft of lawnmower.
• 3:43 pm, 100 block of N Cammann Street, theft of cell phone.
• 10:21 am, 1100 block of Michigan Avenue, abandoned vehicle/sex offender fail to register. A 26 year old male was charged with failure to register as sex offender – felony and felon in possession of weapon. Subject transported to Coos County jail.
• 4:59 pm, 1500 block of Newmark Avenue, assault.
• 10:46 pm, 1000 block of N Front Street, burglary. Coquille
• 11:17 am, Highway 42 E, stolen vehicle.
• 2:50 pm, 100 block of E 1st Street, hit and run accident. A 92 year old male was cited.
• 4:02 pm, 200 block of S Folsom Street, recovered stolen vehicle. A 45 year old female was charged with unauthorized motorized vehicle and theft I. Subject cited in lieu of custody.
Saturday, 7/23/2022:
North Bend
• 9:55 am, Highway 101 mile post 222, Coos County Sheriff recovered stolen vehicle.
• 2:53 pm, 1700 block of McPherson Avenue, burglary.
• 6:59 pm, 2600 block of Broadway Avenue, theft of bike.
Coos Bay
• 9:35 am, N 10th Street and W Commercial Avenue, suspicious subject/ disorderly conduct. A 31 year old male was cited for disorderly conduct II.
• 4:35 pm, 400 block of Newmark Avenue, assault.
• 4:58 pm, S 4th Street and Elrod Avenue, theft of backpack.
• 4:50 pm, S 2nd Street, theft of cell phone.
• 5:28 pm, 1400 block of Newmark, fight.
• 7:00 block of 1000 block of S 1st Street, theft of bike.
• 7:12 pm, 1000 block of S 1st Street, shoplifter. A 44 year old male was cited for criminal trespass II.
• 8:11 pm, 200 block of N Wasson Street, assault. Female juvenile placed in custody for assault IV and transported to juvenile correction facility.
Coquille
• 7:00 pm, 700 block of N Birch Street, loud music.
• 9:57 pm, 1100 block of N Collier Street, loud music.
• 10:48 pm, Sturdivant Park, warrant service. A 43 year old male was cited in lieu of custody.
Sunday, 7/24/2022:
North Bend
• 8:38 am, McCullough Bridge, disorderly conduct. Male jumping into traffi c. A 30 year old male cited on four counts of disorderly conduct II.
• 6:50 pm, 3000 block of Tremont Avenue, unlawful entry into motor vehicle.
• 7:45 pm, 1300 block of Virginia Avenue, warrant service. A 47 years old male was transported to Coos County jail.
• 10:21 pm, 3300 block of Broadway Avenue, criminal trespass. A 44 year old was cited for criminal trespass II.
Coos Bay
• 11:52 am, N 10th Street and W Commercial Avenue, violation of restraining order/arrest. A 24 year old male was charged with violation of restraining order and transported to Coos County jail.
• 12:48 pm, 1000 block of S 1st Street, fraud.
• 1:17 pm, 2200 block of N Bayshore Drive, theft.
• 1:34 pm, 1600 block of Newmark Avenue, fight.
• 2:22 pm, 1800 block of N 28th Court, criminal mischief. Damage to vehicle and attempted unlawful use of vehicle.
• 6:34 pm, 1000 block of Evans Boulevard, warrant service. A 44 year old male was transported to Coos County jail.
Coquille
• 3:15 pm, Highway 42 and S Cedar Point Road, non-injury accident. A 19 year old male was cited.
• 8:40 pm, 200 block of W Highway 42, warrant service. A 37 year old male was cited in lieu of custody.
Monday, 7/25/2022:
North Bend
• 11:22 am, 1800 block of Monroe Street, park violation. Vehicles parked on property and litter left behind by another vehicle.
• 11:23 am, Newmark Street and Broadway Avenue, disorderly conduct/ dispute. A 46 year old female and a 51 year old male was charged with disorderly conduct II and criminal trespass II.
• 3:09 pm, 1700 block of Thompson Road, follow up/warrant service. A 44 year old male was transported to Reedsport jail.
Coos Bay
• 4:12 am, 500 block of 7th Avenue, prowler.
• 7:48 am, 900 block of Newmark Avenue, criminal mischief and theft.
• 9:25 am, 2600 block of Koos Bay Boulevard, assault.
• 1:58 pm, 1800 block of N 7th Street, assault.
• 8:07 pm, N 10th Street and W Commercial Avenue, fight.
Coquille
• 3:07 am, Ginger and Fairview, traffic stop. An 18 year old and 19 year old male was cited.
• 8:47 am, Highway 42 mile post 18, traffic stop. A 58 year old male was cited for VBR 78/55.
• 12:23 pm, 600 block of N Folsom Street, violation of restraining order. A 38 year old male was charged with probation violation and transported by Probation and Parole too Reedsport jail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In