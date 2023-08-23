The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Monday 08/07:
North Bend
• 1:05 am, 52 year old male cited on warrants and disorderly conduct, 2000 block of Inland Drive.
• 3:58 pm, dog complaint, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 7:26 pm, 18 year old female transported to Coos County jail on assault IV, 12th and Marion.
• 7:31 pm, harassment, 2200 block of Inland Drive.
• 8:56 pm, dispute, 2500 block of Oak Street.
• 9:44 pm, subject with firearm, Virginia and Lincoln.
Coos Bay
• 12:57 am, 37 year old female transported to Coos County jail on warrant, 1100 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 1:45 am, theft, 600 block of N Bayshore Drive.
• 2:31 am, 45 year old female transported to Coos County jail on criminal trespass and probation detainer, 600 block of N Bayshore Drive.
• 7:42 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 400 block of Johnson Avenue.
• 9:09 am, 40 year old female cited for driving while suspended, S Broadway Street and Curtis Avenue.
• 9:32 am, hit and run accident, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 12:00 pm, unlawful entry into motor vehicle 400 block of S Morrison Street.
• 1:19 pm, located wanted subject, 1100 block of Oregon Avenue.
• 1:39 pm, neighbor dispute, 1400 block of Holloway Mews.
• 1:46 pm, weapons offense, 3100 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 3:22 pm, 34 year old female cited on warrants, Montgomery and Marple.
• 4:11 pm, dispute, 700 block of Johnson Avenue.
• 4:19 pm, dispute, Lakeshore Drive and Stillwater Drive.
• 4:31 pm, fraud, 600 block of Clay Street.
• 8:32 pm, threats, 400 block of Madison Street.
• 8:57 pm, arson, 300 block of 2nd Avenue.
• 8:59 pm, barking dog, 1900 block of Fern Court.
• 11:08 pm, three cows in road, 200 block of N Baxter Street Ross Inlet Road off.
• 11:23 pm, 52 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Newmark and Silver Dollar.
Coquille
• 9:14 am, barking dog, 300 block of N Collier Street.
• 11:08 am, fight, 96900 block of Highway 42S.
• 10:22 pm, barking dog, 300 block of N Collier Street.
Tuesday 08/08:
North Bend
• 8:51 am, family dispute, Commercial Street and Cedar Street.
• 10:11 am, disorderly conduct, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 11:59 am, dispute, 2700 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 12:45 pm, 62 year old male transported to Coos County jail on disorderly conduct II, North Bend Boardwalk.
• 3:47 pm, recovered stolen bike, 500 block of Wall Street.
• 3:46 pm, criminal mischief, 1600 block of Meade Avenue.
• 3:52 pm, located wanted subject, 2000 block of Virginia Court.
• 3:54 pm, weapons offense, 2100 block of Newmark Street.
• 5:38 pm, fraud, 1800 block of California Avenue.
• 5:38 pm, Arthur Street.
• 10:11 pm, barking dog, 2400 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 10:36 pm, 60 year old male cited for DUII, reckless driving and recklessly endangering, 1900 block of 16th Street.
Coos Bay
• 7:38 am, disorderly conduct, Woodland Drive and Thompson Road.
• 10:02 am, counterfeit money, 100 block of S 7th Street.
• 10:42 am, burglary, 200 block of E Lockhart Avenue.
• 11:38 am, child related, 800 block of S 5th Street.
• 12:14 pm, criminal mischief, 200 block of S Broadway.
• 12:53 pm, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, 1100 block of N 8th Street.
• 1:29 pm, disorderly conduct, Firefighter Memorial.
• 1:54 pm, theft, Newmark Avenue.
• 2:34 pm, criminal mischief, 1400 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 2:37 pm, disorderly conduct, 200 block of E Johnson Avenue.
• 2:56 pm, theft, 1800 block of N 28th Court.
• 4:21 pm, disorderly conduct, Thomas Avenue and LaClair Street.
• 4:27 pm, criminal mischief, 400 block of N Wall Street.
• 5:24 pm, menacing, 1900 block of Newmark.
• 6:30 pm, family dispute, 300 block of Merchant Street.
• 7:51 pm, theft from vehicle, 100 block of S 2nd Street.
Coquille
• 9:11 am, 37 year old male transported to Coos County jail on criminal trespass II and criminal mischief III, 200 block of N Alder Street.
• 1:13 pm, threats, 200 block of N Alder.
• 1:40 pm, dispute, 300 block of N Henry Street.
• 1:58 pm, disorderly conduct, 400 block of N Central Boulevard.
• 3:46 pm, 37 year old male transported to Coos County jail on criminal trespass II, 200 block of N Central Boulevard.
• 6:06 pm, 37 year old male transported to Coos County jail on criminal trespass II, theft II and attempted aggravated harassment, 100 block of N Birch Street.
Reedsport
• 1:11 am, domestic disturbance, 698 E Alder Place.
• 6:09 am, disturbance, 15th Street and Hawthorne Avenue.
• 10:25 am, trespassing, Port of Umpqua.
• 11:07 am, fraud, 461 N 9th Street.
• 12:59 pm, fraud, 1100 block of Ranch Road.
• 4:20 pm, trespassing, 800 block of Masters Court.
• 4:27 pm, fraud, Reedsport School District Office.
• 5:37 pm, animal problem, Sol De Mexico.
• 8:04 pm, animal problem, 200 block of N 22nd Street.
Wednesday 08/09:
North Bend
• 1:13 am, disorderly conduct, Virginia and Marion.
• 5:34 am, theft of power, 3700 block of Sherman Avenue
• 5:46 am, a 55 year old male cited on warrants, 600 block of Vermont Avenue
• 8:02 am, id theft, 2200 block of Meade Street
• 9:00 am, dispute, 2100 block of State Street
• 9:09 am, disorderly conduct, 2100 block of Newmark Street
• 10:17 am, custodial interference, 1400 block of Airport Lane
• 11:14 am, custodial interference, 1400 block of Airport Lane
• 11:17 am, dispute, 1100 block of State Street
• 2:05 pm, harassment, 2500 block of Creekside Lane
• 2:24 pm, disorderly conduct, Broadway and Color Tile
• 4:44 pm, disorderly conduct, 2500 block of Cedar Street
• 5:05 pm, neighbor dispute, 2000 block of Meade Street
• 6:01 pm, dispute, 2200 block of Newmark Street
• 7:08 pm, disturbance, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue
• 10:20 pm, family dispute, 2700 block of Stanton Avenue
• 10:42 pm, animal neglect, Virginia and Meade
Coos Bay
• 12:40 am, prowler, 1200 block of S 11th Street.
• 3:51 am, 40 year old male cited on driving while suspended, S Empire and Fulton.
• 6:30 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 1300 block of N Bayshore drive.
• 7:20 am, phone harassment, 1700 block of Thompson Road.
• 7:34 am, fire, Empire Lakes.
• 7:33 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 800 block of S 1st Street.
• 7:53 am, 26 year old male transported to Coos County jail on ID theft, 1100 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 9:35 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 100 block of S 2nd Street.
• 9:43 am, theft, 1500 block of Barham Terrace.
• 9:54 am, juvenile problem, 100 block of Jackson Street.
• 10:03 am, 59 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, 1700 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 10:28 am, hit and run accident, Michigan and S Marple.
• 10:44 am, neighbor dispute, 500 block of Hall Avenue.
• 12:57 pm, dispute, 800 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 1:16 pm, animal abuse, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 2:06 pm, 19 year old male transported to Coos County jail on two counts online sexual corruption of child II and sex abuse III, 700 block of N 10th Street.
• 2:14 pm, assault, 1200 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 2:27 pm, 39 year old female, transported to Coos County jail on criminal trespass II, 1200 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 3:34 pm, criminal mischief, Newmark and Johns Custom Fab.
• 5:00 pm, 42 year old male transported to Coos County jail on probation violation and resisting arrest, 300 block of Merchant Street.
• 5:05 pm, dispute, 600 block of H Street.
• 5:28 pm, fraud, 800 block of Central Avenue.
• 8:53 pm, missing person, 1200 block of Anderson Avenue.
• 9:34 pm, 49 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, Cranberry Sweets.
• 9:45 pm, prowler, 600 block of Shorepines Vista.
• 10:25 pm, dispute, 800 block of Anderson Avenue.
• 11:01 pm, 34 year old transported to Coos County jail on warrant, Salmon and Schoneman.
• 11:22 pm, dispute, 14th Court and G Street.
• 11:59 pm, 34 year old cited for driving while suspended, 11th Avenue and E Street.
Coquille
• 8:43 am, threats, 40 block of Cedar Street.
• 9:15 pm, neighbor dispute, 600 block of W Central Avenue.
Reedsport
• 7:58 am, ordinance violation, Water Avenue and E Rail Road Avenue.
• 9:57 pm, trespassing, McKays.
