The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Thursday 06/22:
North Bend
• 12:01 am, family dispute, 900 block of Montana Ave.
• 12:56 am, 42 year old female cited on warrant, 1200 block of Clark Street.
• 7:13 am, juvenile problem, Virginia and Broadway.
• 7:43 am, burglary, 1500 block of McPherson Ave.
• 9:28 am, disorderly conduct, 1800 block of McPherson Avenue.
• 4:34 pm, 43 year old cited for driving while suspended, Sheridan and Washington.
• 6:21 pm, phone harassment, 3800 block of Vista Dr.
Coos Bay
• 12:15 am, shoplifter, 1000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 4:26 am, animal neglect, 400 block of N 14th Street.
• 9:03 am, theft, 1000 block of N Bayshore Drive.
• 10:58 am, criminal mischief, 300 block of S 6th St.
• 11:01 am, civil issue, Woodland Drive.
• 1:32 pm, fraud, 1000 block of Augustine Avenue.
• 1:41 pm, theft, 700 block of S 7th Street.
• 2:51 pm, 38 year old male booked at Coos County jail on warrants, 3rd and Central.
• 2:55 pm, family dispute, 400 block of W Ocean Blvd.
• 2:58 pm, dispute, 1000 block of Augustine Street.
• 3:46 pm, 33 year old male booked at Coos County jail on warrant, 200 block of Central Avenue.
• 4:14 pm, theft, 1200 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 5:26 pm, disorderly conduct, 100 block of S 2nd St.
• 6:17 pm, shoplifter, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 7:16 pm, criminal mischief, 400 block of W Ocean Blvd.
• 9:20 pm, assault, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 9:35 pm, shoplifter, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 9:57 pm, shoplifter, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 9:57 pm, fraud, 200 block of S Schoneman Street.
• 10:03 pm, theft, 700 block of S Broadway Street.
• 10:12 pm, disorderly conduct, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 10:48 pm, disorderly conduct, 600 block of S 11th St.
• 11:14 pm, dispute, 1000 block of Newmark Avenue.
Coquille
• 1:26 am, 29 year old male transported to Coos County jail on theft III, 200 block of W Highway 42.
• 6:22 am, located wanted subject, 300 block of E 3rd Street.
Reedsport
• 7:31 am, disorderly conduct, NRA Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area.
• 8:33 am, theft, 2100 block of Birch Avenue.
• 4:51 pm, theft, Best Western.
Friday 06/23:
North Bend
• 7:00 am, disorderly conduct, 800 block of California Avenue.
• 9:58 am, disorderly conduct, 3000 block of Broadway Avenue.
• 10:08 am, theft, 3800 block of Brussells Street.
• 10:27 am, theft, 1100 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 12:37 pm, theft, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 1:37 pm, disorderly conduct, 2400 block of Connecticut Avenue.
• 2:16 pm, theft of services, 1900 block of Newmark St.
• 2:33 pm, drinking unlicensed premises, 1200 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 3:45 pm, civil problem, 700 block of Virginia Ave.
• 4:44 pm, burglary, 2200 block of McPherson Ave.
• 5:57 pm, disorderly conduct, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 7:10 pm, dispute, 700 block of Connecticut Ave.
• 7:33 pm, dog bite, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue.
Coos Bay
• 10:00 am, vicious dog, 500 block of S Wasson St.
• 11:51 am, animal injured, 2300 block of Ocean Blvd.
• 12:00 pm, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, 300 block of S 10th Street.
• 12:47 pm, 44 year old male lodged at Coos County jail on warrant, resisting arrest, assault on a peace officer and escape III, Empire Lakes/John Topits Park.
• 3:10 pm, violation of restraining order, 1400 block of Ventana Court.
• 3:18 pm, fraud, 200 block of Broadway.
• 3:38 pm, located stolen property, 800 block of D St.
• 3:49 pm, vehicle vs pedestrian, 900 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 4:05 pm, 37 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant and theft III, 2000 block of Newmark Ave.
• 4:26 pm, civil problem, 800 block of S 1st Street.
• 4:43 pm, theft of chainsaws from garage, 1600 block of Bayview Drive.
• 6:02 pm, civil problem, 200 block of N Wasson.
• 7:33 pm, dead animal, 2500 block of Koos Bay Blvd.
• 9:31 pm, disorderly conduct, 1100 block of Newmark Avenue.
Reedsport
• 12:59 am, juvenile problem, 3000 block of Ridgeway Drive.
• 2:20 am, noise complaint, 1900 block of Cedar Avenue.
• 11:54 am, fraud, Reedsport Police Department.
• 2:43 pm, disturbance, 1200 block of Winchester Ave.
Saturday 06/24:
North Bend
• 11:44 am, disorderly conduct, Newmark and Broadway.
• 2:27 pm, shoplifter, 2100 block of Newmark Street.
• 4:23 pm, disorderly conduct, 3700 block of Buccaneer Lane.
• 6:15 pm, violation court order, 2000 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 6:58 pm, theft of bike, 2300 block of Montana Avenue.
• 7:58 pm, theft of services, 700 block of Connecticut Avenue.
Coos Bay
• 2:39 am, theft of bike, 1900 block of N 7th Street.
• 6:18 am, 72 year old female transported to Coos County jail on violation of restraining order and criminal trespass II, 200 block of N Broadway Street.
• 9:46 am, dead animal, 2500 block of Koos Bay Boulevard.
• 9:49 am, graffiti calls, 700 block of S Empire Blvd.
• 10:10 am, 69 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, Empire Lakes/John Topits Park.
• 10:14 am, dead animal, 500 block of Lockhart.
• 10:50 am, disorderly conduct, 300 block of W Central Avenue.
• 11:08 am, 39 year old male transported to Coos County jail on harassment, 300 block of W Central Ave.
• 11:15 am, theft of mail, 400 block of Newmark Ave.
• 12:19 pm, dispute, 500 block of 10th Avenue.
• 12:34 pm, 40 year old female transported to Coos County jail on criminal mischief I, Isthmus Slough Bridge.
• 1:42 pm, theft, 500 block of 11th Avenue.
• 4:03 pm, burglary, 100 block of LaClair Street.
• 4:21 pm, shoplifter, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 4:42 pm, theft, 700 block of S Empire Boulevard.
• 9:12 pm, 35 year old male served on warrant, 200 block of N Baxter Street.
• 10:40 pm, 39 year old male transported to Coos County jail on criminal trespass II, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 11:24 pm, family dispute, 1900 block of Newmark Ave.
Coquille
• 2:13 am, 29 year old male transported to Coos County jail on burglary II, theft III, criminal mischief III and probation violation detainer for Parole & Probation, Riverwalk.
• 9:20 pm, disorderly conduct, 200 block of W Highway 42.
• 2:31 pm, minor in possession tobacco, 96900 block of Highway 42S.
• 2:44 pm, theft, 600 block of N Central Boulevard.
• 6:57 pm, dispute, 1500 block of N Ivy.
• 7:24 pm, disorderly conduct, 1000 block of N Knott Street.
• 7:26 pm, 39 year old male transported to Coos County jail on disorderly conduct II, two counts menacing, two counts attempted assault IV and physical harassment, N Birch and W 6th.
• 10:11 pm, assault/dispute, 800 block of N Elliott St.
Reedsport
• 2:15 am, disturbance, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
• 10:12 am, theft, Ace Hardware.
• 5:10 pm, juvenile problem, 1000 block of Ranch Rd.
Sunday 06/25:
North Bend
• 1:22 am, dispute, 1500 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 2:59 am, theft of ticket voucher, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue.
• 7:09 am, animal complaint/barking dogs, 2500 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 10:37 am, 47 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, 1600 block of Virginia Ave.
• 11:40 am, theft, 2100 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 12:45 pm, theft, 2000 block of Clark Street.
• 4:25 pm, male subject transported to Coos County jail on warrant, 1800 block of Newmark Street.
• 4:39 pm, harassment, 2100 block of Ohio Street.
• 7:36 pm, juvenile problem, 1200 block of Virginia Ave.
• 8:25 pm, threats, 1100 block of Virginia Avenue 12:22 am, domestic dispute, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue.
Coos Bay
• 10:34 am, narcotics investigation, 100 block of S 7th Street.
• 10:59 am, theft, 300 block of E Street.
• 11:54 am, family dispute, 700 block of S Cammann St.
• 12:34 pm, dispute, 100 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 1:26 pm, 65 year old male cited on criminal trespass II, 1000 block of Evans Blvd.
• 3:20 pm, custodial interference, 400 block of S Wall Street.
• 4:53 pm, juvenile problem, 400 block of S Wall St.
• 5:41 pm, animal complaint, 100 block of S 7th St.
• 6:16 pm, fire, 200 block of Hull Street.
• 6:59 pm, 65 year old male transported to Coos County jail, 1000 block of Evans Blvd.
• 7:05 pm, hit and run accident, Newport and Hugo.
• 8:45 pm, dispute, Broadway and Tioga.
• 8:47 pm, dispute, 1000 block of Elrod Avenue.
• 9:23 pm, runaway juvenile, 700 block of S Cammann Street.
Coquille
• 2:43 am, prowler, 1500 block of N Ivy Street.
• 10:06 am, 39 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Finnley Loop and Tanana Lane.
• 2:57 pm, theft, 400 block of N Central Boulevard.
• 11:50 pm, disorderly conduct, 800 block of E 11th St.
Reedsport
• 1:08 am, noise complaint, 800 block of S Hill Drive.
• 8:16 am, trespassing, Church of God.
• 10:46 am, theft, The Church of Latter Day Saints.
• 4:14 pm, trespassing, Ace Hardware.
