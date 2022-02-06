The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Friday, 1/28/2022:
North Bend
· At 11:09 am, police responded to the 2300 block of Marion Street after report of criminal trespassing. Subject made entry, caused a mess and ate food.
· At 1:43 pm, police responded to the 1700 block of Virginia Avenue. A 29 year old male was arrested for harassment and transported to Coos County jail.
· At 3:56 pm, police responded to the 2200 block of State Street after report of burglary.
Coos Bay
· At 6:34 am, police responded to the 300 block of S 10th Street after report of criminal trespassing. Subject refusing to leave.
· At 6:59 am, police responded to the location of S Empire and Fulton after report of an accident.
· At 12:49 pm, police responded to the 200 block of Kruse Avenue after report of online fraud.
· At 1:28 pm, police responded to the 1700 block of Thompson Street after report of a hit and run motor vehicle accident.
· At 8:03 pm, police responded to the 700 block of S 2nd Street after report of criminal trespassing. A 54 year old female was charged with criminal trespass 2.
Coquille
· At 10:45 am, police responded to the location of S Irving Street and Water Tower after report of criminal trespassing. A 36 year old male was cited.
· At 8:17 pm, police responded to the 400 block of N Central Boulevard after report of a hit and run accident.
Reedsport
· At 12:40 am, police responded to the 2700 block of Ridgeway Drive after report of assault.
· At 10:50 am, police responded to the Fir Grove Motel after report of fraud.
Saturday, 1/29/2022:
North Bend
· At 9:14 am, police conducted a warrant service at the 3200 block of Oak Street. A 42 year old male was cited.
· At 1:11 pm, police responded to the 2300 block of Broadway Avenue after report of burglary.
Coos Bay
· At 3:13 am, police conducted a warrant service at the location of Everett Road and Flanagan Road. A 40 year old male was cited.
· At 5:15 am, police recovered stolen vehicle from traffic stop at the location of Olive Barber Road. A 38 year old male was arrested and transported to Coos County jail.
· At 9:14 am, police conducted a warrant service at the 800 block of California Avenue. A 42 year old male was cited.
· At 11:46 am, police conducted a warrant service at the 1400 block of Newmark Avenue. A 46 year old male was cited.
· At 12:11 pm, police responded to the 2000 block of Newmark Avenue after report of robbery. A 26 year old males was arrested and lodged in Coos County jail.
· At 5:00 pm, police responded to the location of N Morrison and Pirate Court after multiple reports of hit and run motor vehicle accident. A 27 year old male was arrested and lodged in Coos County jail.
Coquille
· At 1:01 am, police recovered a stolen vehicle at the 100 block of N Birch Street. A 20 year old male was arrested and lodged at Coos County jail.
· At 12:13 pm, police responded to the 1200 block of N Grape Street after report of burglary.
Reedsport
· At 5:17 pm, police responded to the location of Highway 38 and Laurel Avenue after report of a non-injury motor vehicle accident.
Sunday, 1/30/2022:
North Bend
· At 7:30 am, police responded to the 1800 block of Johnson Street after caller reported a stolen vehicle.
· At 2:29 pm, police responded to the location of Newmark and Broadway after report of subject urinating in public.
· At 3:46 pm, police responded to the location of Sheridan and Virginia after report of a hit and run accident.
· At 11:41 pm, police responded to the 2200 block of Broadway Avenue after report of criminal trespassing. A 41 year old male was arrested and lodged in the Coos County jail.
Coos Bay
· At 12:02 am, police responded to the 200 block of Broadway Street after report of a non-injury accident.
· At 1:47 am, police conducted a warrant service at the location of Elrod Ave and S 7th Street. A 35 year old male was lodged at Coos County jail.
· At 10:25 am, police responded to the 1000 block of N Bayshore Drive after report of assault. A 59 year old male was charged and transported to Coos County jail.
· At 6:58 pm, police responded to the location of Johnson Street and 4th after report of an accident of vehicle vs parked trailer.
Coquille
· At 3:34 pm, police responded to the 800 block of N Dean Street after caller reported a dog bite.
· At 3:59 pm, police responded to the 90 block of E 1st Street after report of a traffic hazard. A cyclone barrier fence had fallen down.
Monday, 1/31/2022:
North Bend
· At 9:33 am, police responded to the 1700 block of Virginia Avenue after report of criminal trespassing. A 46 year old male was cited.
· At 10:59 am, police responded to the 1600 block of Cessna Circle after report of theft from vehicle.
· At 11:44 am, police conducted a warrant service to the 1900 block of 12th Street. A 46 year old male was cited.
· At 7:22 pm, police responded to the location of Broadway and Virginia after report of a prowler.
Coos Bay
· At 6:36 am, police responded to the 2300 block of Ocean Boulevard after report of burglary. A 66 year old male was cited for criminal trespass 2.
· At 7:47 am, police responded to the location of Curtis and 2nd after report of criminal mischief. A 28 year old male was charged and lodged to Coos County jail.
· At 9:31 am, police responded to the location of E Anderson Avenue and Bayshore Drive after report of disorderly conduct. A 38 year old male was cited.
· At 11:04 am, police responded to the location of E Anderson Avenue and S Bayshore Drive after report of criminal trespassing. A 38 year old male was cited.
· At 8:15 pm, police responded to the 700 block of Newmark Avenue after report of criminal trespassing. A 50 year old male was cited.
Coquille
· At 8:01 am, police responded to the 500 block of E 9th Street after report of theft.
Reedsport
· At 11:58 am, police responded to the 2600 block of Frontage Road after report of burglary.
· At 5:18 pm, police responded to Ungers after report of theft.
