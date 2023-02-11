The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change. Sunday 01/01:
Wednesday 02/01:
North Bend
• 12:44 am, civil problem, 2800 block of Virginia Ave.
• 4:21 am, 45 year old female transported to Coos County jail on two warrants, 2300 block of Pacific Street.
Coos Bay
• 2:15 am, civil problem, 200 block of S Schoneman Ave.
• 2:45 am, dispute, 1600 block of Newmark Avenue.
Reedsport
• 1:23 pm, harassment, 900 block of Greenwood Avenue.
Thursday 02/02:
North Bend
• 1:31 am, dispute, 800 block of Vermont Street.
• 7:35 am, theft of tools/equipment from trailer, 1800 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 12:34 pm, fraud, 2400 block of Tremont Avenue.
• 13:13 pm, family dispute, 2200 block of Marion Street.
• 2:03 pm, Eugene Police served 49 year old female with North Bend Police warrant, 1400 block of Hawthorne Road.
• 2:07 pm, 62 year old male transported to Coos County jail on three warrants, 3300 block of Broadway Avenue.
• 2:51 pm, 43 year old female transported to Coos County jail, 3600 block of Inland Ct.
• 3:40 pm, burglary/occurred yesterday, 3700 block of Tremont Avenue.
• 4:43 pm, 61 year old female cited result of traffic stop, S Cedar Point Road.
• 5:59 pm, dispute, 1200 block of Yew Street.
• 6:58 pm, dispute, 2100 block of Wall Street.
• 11:04 pm, dispute, 2200 block of Pony Creek Road.
Coos Bay
• 12:10 am, theft from construction at location, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 12:39 am, dispute, 200 block of S Schoneman Street.
• 2:55 am, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, 1835 N 15th Street.
• 3:42 am, family dispute/civil issue, 200 block of N Wasson Street.
• 9:24 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 300 block of Radar Road.
• 9:53 am, civil problem, 2700 block of 34th Street.
• 10:41 am, disorderly conduct, 200 block of LaClair Street.
• 10:41 am, theft, 1300 block of Idaho Avenue.
• 11:16 am, harassment, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 11:21 am, phone harassment, 900 block of S Empire Boulevard.
• 11:35 am, 33 year old male transported to Coos County jail for unauthorized use of motor vehicle, Lindberg and Dunn Street.
• 12:16 pm, shoplifter, 100 block of N Cammann Street.
• 12:30 pm, harassment, 700 block of S 7th Street.
• 1:19 pm, burglary, 200 block of S Marple Street.
• 1:22 pm, assault, Schoneman and Newmark.
• 1:39 pm, fraud, 900 block of Montgomery Avenue.
• 1:47 pm, disorderly conduct, Front and Johnson.
• 1:51 pm, 34 year old male 100 block N Cammann St.
• 2:04 pm, 29 year old female cited for theft III, 3100 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 2:29 pm, dispute, Cammann and Webster.
• 2:41 pm, Gilliam County Sheriff served 43 year old female on two Coquille Police warrants, 200 block of S Oregon Street.
• 2:44 pm, violation of restraining order, 500 block of S 7th Street.
• 3:35 pm, family dispute, 2600 block of Virginia Ave.
• 4:35 pm, juvenile problem, Mingus Park.
• 5:38 pm, recovered stolen vehicle, Mobil Station Fast Mart.
• 6:51 pm, female subject cited for criminal trespass II, 2000 block of Newmark Ave.
• 7:12 pm, 43 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, 1800 block of Thomas Avenue.
• 7:32 pm, civil problem, 300 block of S 5th Street.
• 8:22 pm, burglary, 1100 block of Sanford Street.
• 8:25 pm, theft, 900 block of S 1st Street.
• 9:26 pm, animal at large, Ocean and Central.
• 9:29 pm, Beaverton Police served 48 year old male on Coos Bay Police warrant, 4700 block of SW Griffith.
• 9:47 pm, 32 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, Lakeshore and Hayes.
Coquille
• 11:58 am, criminal mischief, 1200 block of Shelley Road.
• 5:38 pm, recovered stolen vehicle, Mobil Station Fast Mart.
• 8:00 pm, criminal mischief, 1200 block of N Dean Street.
Reedsport
• 1:41 pm, burglary, 400 block of Camilla Court.
• 5:17 pm, trespassing, Riverside Manor.
Friday 02/03:
North Bend
• 12:00 am, prowler, 1700 block of McPherson Avenue.
• 9:01 am, 41 year old female transported to Coos County jail for assault IV domestic and disorderly conduct, Virginia and McPherson.
• 9:36 am, 39 year old male transported to Reedsport jail for Oregon State Parole Board warrant, 2200 block Pony Creek Road.
• 10:25 am, juvenile problem, 2300 block of Pacific Street.
• 11:43 am, threats, 1800 block of Union Avenue.
• 1:29 pm, fraud, 2600 block of State Street.
• 2:10 pm, fraud, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 3:41 pm, 25 year old male cited result of traffic stop.
• 3:44 pm, theft, 2300 block of Pacific Street.
• 4:20 pm, dispute, Ash and Lombard.
• 5:11 pm, located wanted subject, 2000 block of Monroe Street.
• 6:01 pm, juvenile problem, 1500 block of 16th Street.
Coos Bay
• 8:36 am, 30 year old female transported to Coos County jail on warrant, Empire Lakes/John Topits Park.
• 8:53 am, shoplifter, 900 block of S Front Street.
• 9:49 am, 43 year old male transported to Coos County jail for criminal trespass I and unlawful possession of meth, 1000 block of S 1st St.
• 10:26 am, criminal mischief, E Anderson Avenue and S Bayshore.
• 1:05 pm, harassment, 2200 block of Woodland Drive.
• 2:33 pm, 29 year old male cited for theft III, 900 block of Maryland Avenue.
• 4:23 pm, harassment, 1000 block of S 1st Street.
• 5:35 pm, narcotics investigation, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 5:48 pm, dispute, Anderson Avenue.
• 6:47 pm, 33 year old male served on warrant, 200 block of N Baxter Street.
• 6:49 pm, hit and run accident, Central and N 10th.
• 7:38 pm, disorderly conduct, 1600 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 7:54 pm, criminal mischief, 500 block of N Wall Street.
• 8:23 pm, criminal mischief, 500 block of N Wall Street.
• 8:33 pm, 36 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Ocean and 19th.
• 9:06 pm, 68 year old female cited result of traffic stop, Shorepines.
• 9:29 pm, 50 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Cammann and Michigan.
• 9:56 pm, located wanted subject, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 11:38 pm, 39 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Newmark and Cammann.
• 11:59 pm, 52 year old female cited for DUII, Highway 101 and Hemlock.
Coquille
• 9:30 am, dispute, 1200 block of N Dean Street.
• 3:22 pm, located wanted subject, 200 block of W 4th Street.
• 8:05 pm, threats, 400 block of W 5th Street.
Reedsport
• 11:41 am, theft, 1800 block of Dogwood Avenue.
• 3:28 pm, disorderly conduct, Mas Bros Towing and Recovery.
Saturday 02/04:
North Bend
• 3:48 am, prowler, 1800 block of Pine Street.
• 6:49 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 2900 block of Sheridan Avenue.
• 8:56 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 300 block of State Street.
• 10:16 am, 42 year old male cited on warrant, Union and Florida.
• 10:53 am, neighbor dispute, 1600 block of Monroe Avenue.
• 11:29 am, harassment/assault, 2000 block of Hayes Street.
• 1:14 pm, 51 year old male served on warrant 1000 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 1:20 pm, animal abuse, 2500 block of Pacific Ave.
• 2:49 pm, civil problem, 2800 block of Virginia Ave.
• 2:51 pm, fraud, 3500 block of Ash Street.
• 4:03 pm, 34 year old female cited for driving while suspended, 1400 block of Virginia.
• 4:42 pm, neighbor dispute, 2000 block of Everett Ave.
• 5:09 pm, located stolen property, 1300 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 5:17 pm, civil problem, 800 block of Vermont Street.
• 5:20 pm, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 3400 block of Stanton Avenue.
• 6:47 pm, neighbor dispute, 2000 block of Everett Street.
• 7:26 pm, 30 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Lombard and Ash.
• 7:54 pm, 33 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Sherman and Washington.
Coos Bay
• 1:03 am, 38 year old male cited for driving while suspended, S 10th and Ingersoll.
• 1:11 am, 29 year old male served on a warrant, 200 block of N Baxter Street.
• 1:17 am, 38 year old male cited for driving while suspended, S 10th and Johnson.
• 2:11 am, loud noise, 1400 block of N Bayshore Drive.
• 2:20 am, dog barking, N 14th and Nutwood.
• 3:24 am, 29 year old female cited for driving while suspended, 1100 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 3:37 am, disorderly conduct, N Wasson and Newmark.
• 10:24 am, theft/dog missing, 1000 block of S Broadway Street.
• 11:00 am, criminal mischief, 100 block of W Anderson Avenue.
• 11:07 am, burglary, 2400 block of Woodland Drive.
• 11:10 am, 33 year old female transported to Coos County jail on warrant, 200 block of Holland Street.
• 11:49 am, 71 year old female cited for driving while suspended, Wallace and Ocean.
• 12:12 pm, shoplifter, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 12:36 pm, 30 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Newmark and Norman.
• 1:25 pm, stalking, 1600 block of Bayview Drive.
• 1:33 pm, 29 year old female cited for driving while suspended, 1100 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 2:31 pm, criminal mischief, 6th and Bennett.
• 2:47 pm, 43 year old male cited for theft II, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 3:47 pm, civil problem, 900 block of S Empire Blvd.
• 3:48 pm, civil problem, 900 block of S Empire Blvd.
• 4:30 pm, civil problem, 200 block of N Wasson Street.
• 5:18 pm, disorderly conduct, 2nd and Elrod.
• 5:48 pm, 29 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, 800 block of N Central Boulevard.
• 8:00 pm, dispute, Hall and Broadway.
• 11:10 pm, Curry County Sheriff served 27 year old male on Coquille Police warrant, 29800 Ellensburg Ave.
Coquille
• 4:51 pm, counterfeit money, 400 block of N Central.
• 5:11 pm, 29 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, 90 block of W 1st Street.
Reedsport
• 7:45 am, hit and run, 3300 block of Fernwood Place.
• 10:31 am, theft, 200 block of E Railroad Avenue.
• 4:16 pm, hit and run, Reedsport Police Dept.
Sunday 02/05:
North Bend
• 3:50 am, 29 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Newmark and Kozy Kitchen.
• 8:39 am, missing person 2000 block of Marion Street.
• 11:39 am, animal complaint, 600 block of Tower Street.
• 12:44 pm, 46 year old male cited result of traffic stop, East Bay and McCullough Bridge.
• 1:47 pm, prowler, 1700 block of McPherson Avenue.
• 2:24 pm, dispute, 800 block of Vermont Avenue.
• 3:41 pm, shoplifter, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 3:57 pm, prowler, 2400 block of Newmark Street.
• 4:00 pm, juvenile problem, 1600 block of Virginia Ave.
• 6:12 pm, family dispute, 3800 block of Vista Drive.
• 7:41 pm, runaway juvenile, 2000 block of Inland Drive.
• 10:40 pm, disturbance, 3800 block of Vista Drive.
Coos Bay
• 1:32 am, burglary, 700 block of S Cammann Street.
• 2:38 am, 49 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Ave Hardware Parking Lot.
• 7:37 pm, burglary, 600 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 7:53 am, 47 year old male transported to Coos County jail, 1300 block of N Bayshore Drive.
• 8:59 am, 76 year old male cited result of non-injury accident, S Empire and Michigan.
• 10:21 am, 36 year old female cited on warrant, 1400 block of Highland Ave.
• 10:48 am, male subject served on warrant, 200 block of N Baxter Street.
• 2:36 pm, stolen vehicle, 1100 block of Anderson Ave.
• 2:37 pm, criminal mischief, 200 block of S Broadway St.
• 3:00 pm, burglary, 1400 block of Redwood Avenue.
• 3:09 pm, disorderly conduct, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 3:48 pm, animal complaint, 4th and Curtis.
• 5:42 pm, disorderly conduct, 500 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 6:30 pm, 46 year old male lodged at Coos County jail on warrant, 700 block of Southwest Boulevard.
• 7:20 pm, hit and run accident, 1000 block of S 1st Street.
• 8:36 pm, 47 year old male cited on criminal trespass II, 2000 block of Newmark Ave.
• 8:50 pm, misuse of 911, Fire and Newmark.
• 10:36 pm, dispute, 200 block of N Broadway Street.
• 11:03 pm, 43 year old female cited on warrant/59 year old male lodged at Coos County jail for domestic menacing and disorderly conduct, 1300 block of N Bayshore Drive.
Coquille
• 4:29 pm, 47 year old male cited for criminal trespass II, 500 block of N Central Boulevard.
• 5:04 pm, 47 year old male cited on two counts of criminal impersonation of a public servant.
