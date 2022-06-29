The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Tuesday, 6/21/2022:
North Bend
10:22 am, 1900 block of Virginia Ave, dispute. A 46 year old male was cited for disorderly conduct II.
11:20 am, 2000 block of Broadway Avenue, theft/menacing. A 46 year old male was charged with menacing, robbery I, theft II and unlawful use of weapon. Subject transported to Coos County jail.
1:24 pm, 2600 block of Broadway Avenue, stolen camp trailer.
7:23 pm, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue, criminal trespass. A 48 year old male was cited in lieu of custody.
Coos Bay
7:20 am, 2100 block Sherman Avenue, arrest. A 31 year old male was charged with violation of stalking order and lodged at Coos County jail.
8:03 am, 200 block of S Schoneman Street, theft of bike.
11:06 am, 200 block of S Broadway Street, theft. A 46 year old male was charged with theft II and criminal trespass I. Subject was transported to Coos County jail.
11:18 am, 900 block of S Empire Boulevard, theft from vehicle.
1:21 pm, Radar and Ocean, accident. A 33 year old female was cited.
2:26 pm, 1000 block of Seagate, criminal trespass. A 52 year old male was cited for criminal trespass II.
4:28 pm, 900 block of Newmark Avenue, theft of gas.
4:44 pm, 1400 block of Newmark Avenue, theft of mail.
Coquille
11:50 am, 800 block of N Central Boulevard, ID theft.
4:42 pm, 11th and Baxter, violation of restraining order. A 38 year old male was charged with violation of restraining order and transported to Coos County jail.
8:54 pm, 5th Street and Elliott Street, assault.
Reedsport
Wednesday, 6/22/2022:
North Bend
1:02 am, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue, warrant service. A 23 year old male was cited on three Coos County Sheriff office warrants.
1:16 pm, 500 block of Wall Street, criminal mischief. Damage to vehicle.
5:26 pm, Newmark and Ken Ware, tree down.
8:32 pm, Florida Avenue and Union, vicious dogs.
Coos Bay
9:09 am, 700 block of N 10th Street, theft of bicycles.
9:21 am, 1600 block of 10th Street, A 25 year old male was charged with three counts DV strangulation, DV assault IV, DV assault II, DV menacing, burglary I, theft I and two counts of criminal mischief II.
10:28 am, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue, theft of firearm.
4:16 pm, N Morrison and Taylor, traffic stop/warrant service. A 29 year old female was cited in lieu of custody.
6:51 pm, 2700 block of Woodland Drive, motor vehicle hit and run accident with dispute.
9:53 pm, 500 block of S Empire Boulevard, theft of firearm.
9:58 pm, 700 block of S Empire Boulevard, harassment/was just attacked by subject. A 46 year old male was cited for harassment in lieu of custody.
Coquille
6:19 pm, 96900 block of Highway 42 S, criminal trespass. A 54 year old male was cited for criminal trespass II and resisting arrest.
Reedsport
4:45 pm, Reedsport Police Department, civil dispute.
5:58 pm, Rainbow Plaza, disorderly conduct.
7:11 pm, Sugar Shack Bakery, disorderly conduct.
9:34 pm, 900 Greenwood Avenue, disorderly conduct.
Thursday, 6/23/2022:
North Bend
2:09 pm, North Bend area, ID theft.
6:25 pm, 2000 block of Union Avenue, fraud.
Coos Bay
6:22 am, 900 block of Montgomery Avenue, warrant service. A 43 year old female was cited in lieu of custody.
7:48 am, Pacific Avenue and North Bend High School, indecent exposure.
11:37 am, 100 block of Hall Street, warrant service. A 59 year old male was cited in lieu of custody.
2:21 pm, 300 block of S 4th Street, theft of fuel.
3:49 pm, 200 block of Baxter Street, Coos County Sheriff Office conducted a warrant service. A 62 year old male was cited in lieu of custody.
4:46 pm, Elrod and Highway 101, traffic signal outage.
5:48 pm, 1300 block of Newmark Avenue, stolen vehicle.
6:14 pm, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue, hit and run accident. A 61 year old male was cited in lieu of custody.
7:29 pm, Market and Broadway, traffic lights out.
Coquille
1:30 pm, 773 E 10th Street, hit and run motor vehicle accident.
4:40 pm, 600 block of E 8th Street, theft.
9:44 pm, 300 block of E 6th Street, brush fire.
10:28 pm, 1200 block of N Dean Street, theft of dog.
Reedsport
9:14 am, 2500 Gardens Avenue, theft.
10:22 am, Reedsport Police Department, disturbance.
