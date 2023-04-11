The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Monday 03/27:
North Bend
• 8:52 am, criminal mischief, 2200 block of Broadway Ave.
• 8:57 am, shoplifter, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 9:07 am, dispute, 1800 block of 14th Street.
• 9:47 am, dog at large, 2100 block of Meade St.
• 10:51 am, disorderly conduct, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 11:22 am, civil problem, 2700 block of Myrtle Street.
• 12:01 am, stalking, 800 block of California Avenue.
• 1:56 pm, fraudulent check, 1200 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 2:20 pm, animal at large, 2200 block of Inland Drive.
• 3:04 pm, fraud, 500 block of Wall Street.
• 6:32 pm, harassment, 2100 block of Madrona Street.
• 7:31 pm, 53 year old male served on warrant, 400 block of Main Street.
• 8:00 pm, neighbor dispute, 500 block of Wall St.
• 8:22 pm, civil problem, 1400 block of Sherman Ave.
Coos Bay
• 5:15 am, 46 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 900 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 8:19 am, theft of services, 300 block of S 4th Street.
• 10:58 am, 43 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, 1200 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 11:31 am, theft from vehicle, 300 block of Park Ave.
• 1:02 pm, criminal mischief, 1400 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 2:16 pm, 27 year old female transported to Reedsport jail, 200 block of N Baxter Street.
• 4:34 pm, 52 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 6:29 pm, 41 year old female served on a warrant, 200 block of N Baxter St.
• 7:45 pm, located wanted subject, 700 block of F St.
• 8:48 pm, civil problem, 1400 block of N Bayshore Dr.
• 9:33 pm, loud music, 3500 block of Yew Street.
• 9:59 pm, 49 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Cammann Street and Fulton Avenue.
Coquille
• 9:34 am, 700 block of E 12th Street.
• 9:33 am, missing person, 1200 block of N Elliott St.
Tuesday 03/28:
North Bend
• 8:34 am, fraud, 2500 block of Fir Street.
• 10:53 am, violation of restraining order, 1800 block of Johnson Street.
• 12:01 pm, ID theft, 2645 Pacific Street.
• 5:38 am, juvenile problem, 800 block of California Avenue.
• 9:05 pm, theft, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 9:45 pm, intoxicated subject, 1600 block of Monroe Avenue.
• 10:46 pm, assault, 1100 block of Ferry Road.
Coos Bay
• 7:13 am, disorderly conduct, 1200 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 7:28 am, harassment, 400 block of N Bayshore Drive.
• 8:26 am, fire, Empire Lakes/John Topits Park.
• 8:51 am, theft from vehicle, 1200 block of S 2nd St.
• 9:14 am, fraud, 300 block of E Street.
• 9:25 am, theft, 800 block of Pacific Avenue.
• 10:56 am, civil problem, 500 block of Puerto Vista Dr.
• 11:14 am, fraud, 3200 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 12:47 pm, 64 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, Ocean and Water Board.
• 12:58 pm, recovered stolen vehicle, 2300 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 1:45 pm, theft, 200 block of N Wasson.
• 2:04 pm, disorderly conduct, 100 block of Hall Ave.
• 2:08 pm, 41 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, Wall and Schetter.
• 2:26 pm, recovered stolen vehicle, 300 block of S Wasson Street.
• 3:02 pm, harassment, 200 block of N Wall Street.
• 3:39 pm, shoplifter, 100 block of S 7th Street.
• 4:37 pm, harassment, Fulton and S Empire.
• 6:00 pm, criminal mischief, 200 block of S Cammann Street.
• 6:40 pm, 37 year old female cited on warrant, 700 block of F Street.
• 7:34 pm, disorderly conduct, 200 block of Holland Street.
• 8:04 pm, 46 year old male arrested and transported to Coos County jail on four warrants, 500 block of Lockhart Avenue.
• 11:37 pm, dispute, 200 block of N Wasson Street.
Coquille
• 6:37 am, fire, 500 block of E 2nd Street.
• 8:57 am, civil problem, 1200 block of N Elliott Street.
• 11:17 pm, prowler, 900 block of N Gould Street.
Wednesday 03/29:
North Bend
• 2:54 am, loud noise, Maple Street and Airport Lane
• 3:55 am, 33 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Sherman and Montana.
• 7:35 am, fraud, 800 block of California Avenue.
• 8:23 am, indecent exposure, California boat ramp.
• 9:12 am, dog at large, 3600 block of Brussells Ave.
• 9:35 am, 31 year old male transported to Coos County jail on criminal trespass I, felon in possession of a weapon and possession of a firearm, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue.
• 4:44 pm, theft of mail, 2900 block of Sheridan.
• 6:51 pm, 22 year old male charged with criminal trespass II, interfering, resisting arrest and attempted assault on peace officer, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 7:50 pm, civil problem, 2100 block of Harrison St.
• 8:54 pm, harassment, 800 block of Newmark Street.
• 9:52 pm, indecent exposure, Subway Pony Village.
• 10:51 pm, 31 year old male referred to District Attorney’s Office for public indecency, 1900 block of Virginia Avenue.
Coos Bay
• 3:40 am, dispute, 1000 block of Evans Boulevard.
• 3:55 am, civil problem, 400 block of N Bayshore Dr.
• 4:39 am, dispute, 300 block of S 5th Street.
• 6:59 am, theft of fuel, 300 block of S 2nd Street.
• 7:54 am, theft of license plate, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 9:46 am, disorderly conduct, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 9:54 am, animal complaint, 200 block of S Schoneman Street.
• 10:35 am, 45 year old female cited on warrant and 51 year old male cited on warrants, Michigan and S Empire.
• 11:05 am, theft, 900 block of Kentucky Avenue.
• 11:17 am, animal complaint, behind Red Lion.
• 11:28 am, misuse of 911, S 4th and Curtis.
• 1:21 pm, juvenile problem, 200 block of S Cammann Street.
• 6:33 pm, theft, 100 block of Hall Avenue.
• 11:35 pm, 52 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Wisconsin Avenue near S Marple.
Coquille
• 8:11 am, dog at large, 1500 block of N Dean St.
• 4:30 pm, civil problem, 40 block of S Cedar Street.
• 9:15 pm, 58 year old female cited result of traffic stop, N Central Boulevard.
• 11:39 pm, 18 year old male cited result of traffic stop, mile post 15 Highway 42.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In