The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Monday 08/14:
North Bend
• 9:35 am, 59 year old male cited for criminal trespass II, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 12:01 pm, disorderly conduct, California Avenue.
• 12:48 pm, 59 year old male cited for theft III, disorderly conduct II, criminal trespass II, 1900 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 2:02 pm, criminal mischief, block of Sheridan & Virginia.
• 3:17 pm, dispute, 3600 block of Union Street.
• 3:29 pm, disorderly conduct, block of Broadway & Umpqua Bank.
• 3:41 pm, fraud, 1000 block of Wall Street.
• 4:29 pm, criminal trespass, block of 13th Street & Pacific Avenue.
• 7:16 pm, criminal trespass, 2000 block of Marion Street.
• 7:32 pm, 32 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, 2200 block of Broadway Avenue.
• 9:27 pm, criminal mischief, Highway 101 Milepost 230.
• 11:09 pm, fire, Ferry Road Park Road. .
Coos Bay
• 6:58 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 400 block of South Marple.
• 9:06 am, 38 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, 800 block of South 2nd Street.
• 9:28 am, unlawful entry to motor vehicle, 300 block of South 2nd Street.
• 9:47 am, fraud, 1200 block of North 14th Street.
• 10:06 am, 40 year old female transported to Coos County jail on warrant, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 10:06 am, 31 year old male cited for criminal trespass II, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 10:58 am, theft, 1900 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 11:38 am, disorderly conduct, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 12:30 pm, 42 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, 100 block of South 7th Street.
• 1:15 pm, 28 year old male transported to Coos County jail on arrest for theft I, criminal mischief II, probation violation, 800 block of 8th Terrace.
• 1:51 pm, theft, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 1:58 pm, accident, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 2:09 pm, 39 year old female cited for criminal trespass II, 1200 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 4:24 pm, animal neglect, 900 block of South 11th Street.
• 5:10 pm, burglary, 700 block of 9th Avenue.
• 5:25 pm, dispute, 200 block of North Main Street.
• 5:45 pm, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 1200 block of North Bayshore Road.
• 7:12 pm, threats, 900 block of Blanco Avenue.
• 7:52 pm, menacing, Empire Lakes John Topits Park.
• 9:30 pm, threats, 2200 block of Woodland Drive.
Coquille
• 5:40 pm, disorderly conduct, West 6th Street.
• 8:54 pm, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 90 block of East 1st Street.
• 9:00 pm, id theft, 1200 block of North Dean Street.
• 9:47 pm, dispute, 700 block of East 14th Street.
Reedsport
• 8:24 pm, domestic disturbance, 900 block of Rowe Street.
Tuesday 08/15:
North Bend
• 12:34 am, dispute, 2100 block of State Street.
• 1:38 am, loud noise, 2000 block of Meade.
• 4:24 am, burglary, 2100 block of Harrison Street.
• 7:36 am, 41 year old male transported to Coos county jail on warrant, area of Harbor.
• 8:09 am, unlawful entry to motor vehicle, 1900 block of Roosevelt Street.
• 8:51 am, robbery, area of Simpson Avenue.
• 10:25 am, harassment, 2200 block of McPherson Avenue.
• 11:01 am, theft, 2200 block of Marion Avenue.
• 1:33 pm, dispute, 2400 block of Commercial Street.
• 1:52 pm, accident, area of Connecticut and Sherman.
• 1:52 pm, 50 year old male cited on warrant, area of Connecticut and Sherman.
• 2:35 pm, disorderly conduct, 1800 block of Newmark Street.
• 2:41 pm, theft, 3400 block of Ash Street.
• 4:54 pm, dispute, 3600 block of Edgewood Drive.
• 6:08 pm, hit and run accident, 900 block of Commercial Street.
• 7:07 pm, hit and run accident, 2100 block of Newmark Street.
• 8:10 pm, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, 3400 block of Tremont Avenue.
• 11:29 pm, criminal trespass, 1950 block of Meade Avenue.
Coos Bay
• 7:34 am, theft of services, area of East Anderson Avenue and South Bayshore Drive.
• 7:56 am, 41 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, 800 block of California Avenue.
• 10:31 am, theft, 200 block of East Johnson Avenue.
• 10:40 am, criminal trespass, 600 West Commercial Avenue.
• 11:18 am, criminal trespass, 2600 block of North 17th Street.
• 12:01 pm, dispute, 1500 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 12:16 pm, theft, 900 block of Pacific Avenue.
• 1:10 pm, theft, 500 block of 10th Avenue.
• 1:14 pm, theft, 400 block of North Wall Street.
• 1:22 pm, unlawful entry of motor vehicle, 1000 block of South Broadway Street.
• 3:21 pm, theft, 1450 block of North 11th Street.
• 3:22 pm, 30 year old female transported to Coos County jail on warrant, 300 block of South 10th Street.
• 4:53 pm, hit and run accident, 1100 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 5:39 pm, 42 year old male was transported to Coos County jail on menacing, unlawful use of weapon and criminal mischief I and 52 year old female transported to Coos County jail on criminal mischief II, 2400 block of Woodland Drive.
• 6:10 pm, theft, 1100 block of Blanco Avenue.
• 6:32 pm, 54 year old male cited on DUII, 2200 block of Woodland Drive.
• 7:30 pm, dispute, area of Laclair Street.
Coquille
• 5:00 am, vehicle fire, Highway 42 and West Central.
Reedsport
• 10:38 am, theft, 350 block of Rainbow Plaza.
Wednesday 08/16:
North Bend
• 8:17 am, harassment, 1800 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 10:25 am, animal abuse, 2600 block of Broadway Avenue.
• 12:58 pm, threats, 1800 block of Waite Street.
• 2:24 pm, 34 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, 1600 block of Oak Street.
• 6:24 pm, theft, 1700 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 8:05 pm, accident, area of Ash and Oak Street Park.
• 8:43 pm, family dispute, 2000 block of Meade Avenue.
• 9:37 pm, family dispute, 2100 block of Everett.
• 9:55 pm, suspicious conditions, 1000 block of Lockhart Street.
• 11:31 pm, disorderly conduct, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue.
Coos Bay
• 2:34 am, criminal trespass, 1100 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 3:45 am, 45 year old female transported to Coos County jail on probation violation, area of Teakwood and Bayshore.
• 9:52 am, dispute, are of East 1st Street.
• 12:03 pm, theft, 1100 block of California Avenue.
• 12:47 pm, dispute, 200 block of North Baxter Street.
• 4:32 pm, shoplifter, 150 block of East 1st Street.
• 5:20 pm, fraud, 1300 block of West Central Boulevard.
• 5:50 am, threats, block of 200 North Dean Street.
• 7:58 pm, disorderly conduct, area of Highway 42 Milepost 11.5.
• 1:05 pm, fatal accident, area of 4th & Anderson.
• 3:09 pm, animal neglect, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 8:34 pm, burglary, 1800 North 6th Street.
• 10:18 pm, threats, 1100 block of South 11th Street.
Coquille
• 7:33 am, criminal trespass, 96000 block of Highway 42 South.
• 9:03 am, 45 year old female transported to Coos County jail on theft III and probation violation, 200 block of West Highway 42.
Reedsport
• 12:02 am, fire, Highland Elementary School.
• 11:55 am, harassment, 900 block of Juniper Avenue.
• 12:57 pm, harassment, Café Nine Ninety West.
• 3:36 pm, domestic disturbance, 2800 block of Country Club Court.
• 7:22 pm, motor vehicle accident, 2800 block of Country Club Court.
