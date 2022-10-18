The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Sunday 10/09:
North Bend
• 1:04 am, 19 year old male lodged at Coos County jail for assault IV domestic charges, 2200 block of Meade Avenue.
• 5:51 am, 32 year old female cited for disorderly conduct II, 1500 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 10:12 am, neighbor dispute, 2300 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 10:24 am, disorderly conduct, 2300 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 12:02 pm, disorderly conduct, California Street boat ramp.
• 2:17 pm, 24 year old female cited on criminal trespass II and resisting arrest, Troutman Property.
• 7:23 pm, dispute, 1800 block of Madrona Street.
• 11:51 pm, intoxicated subject, Oak and 11th.
Coos Bay
• 12:05 am, 54 year old male cited for driving while suspended, N Bayshore Drive and Red Lion.
• 12:23 am, 32 year old female, cited for DUII, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue.
• 1:13 am, 32 year old male cited on a Cottage Grove warrant, 1100 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 2:31 am, 23 year old male cited for DUII, 2200 block of N Bayshore Drive.
• 5:19 am, dispute, 900 block of S 2nd Street.
• 6:10 am, 34 year old female cited on a North Bend Police warrant, N Schoneman.
• 7:21 am, line down, Newmark Avenue and S Empire Boulevard.
• 7:59 am, dispute, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 10:40 am, water problem, 1200 block of Coos River Highway.
• 10:58 am, hit and run accident, 1600 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 1:02 pm, 59 year old male cited on two Coos Bay Police warrants/61 year old male cited on a Coos Bay Police warrant, 800 block of S Broadway Street.
• 1:19 pm, indecent exposure, Radar Road and Puerta Vista Drive.
• 1:48 pm, disorderly conduct, Commercial Avenue and 5th Street.
• 1:59 pm, 42 year old male cited for fail to register as sexual offender, felon in possession of restricted weapon, 1100 Newmark Avenue.
• 2:53 pm, recovered stolen vehicle, John Topits Park.
• 3:19 pm, dispute, 500 block of Puerto Vista Drive.
• 3:50 pm, animal neglect/relayed to animal control, 100 block of Central Avenue.
• 5:00 pm, dispute, 500 block of Puerto Vista Drive.
• 6:15 pm, violation of restraining order, 700 block of S Cammann Street.
• 6:41 pm, 43 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 1200 block of Embarcadero Circle.
• 6:52 pm, family dispute, 700 block of S Cammann Street.
• 7:04 pm, civil problem, 300 block of N Wall Street.
• 7:31 pm, 35 year old male cited on Coquille Police warrant, 400 block of Commercial Avenue.
• 8:22 pm, assault, 1200 block of S 2nd Street.
• 9:02 pm, 36 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Myrtle and Lewis.
• 10:51 pm, 26 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 1200 block of Fulton Avenue.
• 11:04 pm, criminal mischief, 1400 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 11:05 pm, 37 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Fulton Avenue and Madison Street.
• 11:30 pm, 70 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Newmark Avenue and Woolridge.
Coquille
• 4:41 am, water problem, 500 block of N Baxter Street.
• 11:17 am, dispute, 300 block of N Henry Street.
Reedsport
• 8:16 am, restraining order violation, 2600 block of Frontage Road.
• 1:28 pm, domestic disturbance, 900 block of Greenwood Avenue.
• 2:22 pm, civil dispute, 900 block of Bellevue Drive.
• 4:29 pm, disturbance, 7-Eleven.
• 4:50 pm, road hazard, Reedsport area.
• 10:40 pm, suspicious activity, Don’s Mainstreet Diner.
Monday 10/10:
North Bend
• 5:15 am, suspicious subject/23 year old male, 1800 block of Waite Street.
• 6:29 am, threats, 1900 block of Broadway Avenue.
• 8:27 am, burglary, 3700 block of Tremont Avenue.
• 8:08 am, 31 year old male cited on a North Bend Police warrant, 500 block of Central Avenue.
• 8:50 am, criminal mischief, 2100 block of Broadway Avenue.
• 10:57 am, assault, 3500 block of Ash Street.
• 11:42 am, hit and run accident, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 1:02 pm, juvenile problem, 2300 block of Pacific Street.
• 1:39 pm, disorderly conduct, 1400 block of Vermont Avenue.
• 2:02 pm, 33 year old male cited on two North Bend Police warrants, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 2:33 pm, burglary, 2000 block of Everett Avenue.
• 3.59 pm, disorderly conduct, 1700 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 8:40 pm, non-injury accident, 1500 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 9:57 pm, disorderly conduct, Sherman and Grace Church.
Coos Bay
• 12:08 am, 38 year old male cited on Coos Bay Police warrant, Morrison Street.
• 1:51 am, 39 year old female cited for driving while suspended, S 2nd Street and Kruse Avenue.
• 2:10 am, 31 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Mullen off Newport.
• 2:18 am, 36 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 63000 block of Highway 101.
• 2:55 am, disorderly conduct, 1300 block of Minnesota Avenue.
• 4:34 am, 25 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Empire Boat Ramp.
• 5:05 am, burglary, 700 block of S 2nd Street.
• 7:39 am, theft, 400 block of N Bayshore Drive.
• 8:08 am, 31 year old male cited on North Bend Police warrant, 200 block of E Johnson Avenue.
• 10:22 am, Douglas County Sheriff served 35 year old female on a Coos Bay Police warrant, 1000 block of SE Douglas Avenue.
• 11:16 am, sexual harassment, 800 block of Donnelly Avenue.
• 11:52 am, shoplifter report, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 2:58 pm, dog at large, 100 block of Norman.
• 3:05 pm, weapons offense, 3100 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 3:12 pm, harassment, Newmark and Sherman.
• 3:21 pm, theft, 500 block of Central Avenue.
• 3:27 pm, disorderly conduct, Wallace and Newmark.
• 3:44 pm, dispute, 900 block of S 2nd Street.
• 4:47 pm, disorderly conduct, Newmark and Laclair.
• 5:16 pm, dispute, 1700 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 6:39 pm, dispute, 700 block of Marshall Avenue.
• 7:49 pm, misuse of 911, 300 block of N Wall Street.
• 8:00 pm, dispute/possible menacing/threats, 300 block of S 9th Street.
• 8:17 pm, 58 year old male cited for criminal trespass II, 100 block of S 7th Street.
• 9:23 pm, intoxicated subject, 500 block of Central Avenue.
• 9:31 pm, 22 year old male arrested and transported to Coos County jail on charges of felony hit and run, DUII, reckless driving, reckless endangering, assault III and additional charge from Oregon State Police of elude, Highway 101 and Market.
• 10:16 pm, prowler, 2500 block of Koos Bay Boulevard.
• 10:30 pm, dispute, 200 block of N Broadway Street.
• 11:11 pm, 28 year old male cited on North Bend Police warrant, 1300 block of Airport Lane, Oregon State Police.
Coquille
• 5:08 pm, vehicle vs pedestrian accident, Highway 42 and Adams.
Reedsport
• 9:50 am, trespassing, 2600 block of Frontage Road.
• 10:24 am, trespassing, 100 block of N 10th Street.
• 11:14 am, theft, Ace Hardware.
• 1:21 pm, trespassing, Dollar General.
• 1:58 pm, animal problem, Lower Umpqua Hospital.
• 3:25 pm, suspicious activity, Highway 101 and mile post 214.
• 3:44 pm, fraud, Reedsport Lane.
• 7:15 pm, protection order violation, 300 block of Rainbow Plaza.
• 8:05 pm, ordinance violation, Champion Park.
• 8:10 pm, animal problem, Rowe Street.
• 8:40 pm, disorderly conduct, Champion Park.
• 9:32 pm, disorderly conduct, 7-Eleven.
Tuesday 10/11:
North Bend
• 1:05 am, dispute, Connecticut and Union.
• 11:55 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 2200 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 1:25 pm, theft of plate, North Bend High School.
• 1:42 pm, civil problem, 700 block of California Avenue.
• 6:38 pm, shots fired, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue.
• 6:43 pm, shots fired, McPherson Avenue.
• 7:45 pm, phone harassment, 2300 block of Pacific Street.
• 7:55 pm, runaway juvenile, 1900 block of Lincoln Street.
• 8:35 pm, disorderly conduct, 1500 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 9:39 pm, hit and run accident, 2300 block of Commercial Street.
• 10:00 pm, loud music, 2500 block of Sherman Avenue.
Coos Bay
• 7:20 am, 68 year old male cited on Curry County Sheriff warrant, 100 block of N Broadway Street.
• 7:43 am, dispute, 1000 block of S 1st Street.
• 7:59 am, dispute, 1000 block of N Bayshore Drive.
• 10:07 pm, fire, 2nd Court alley & Egyptian.
• 10:17 am, theft of laptop, 2600 block of Koos Bay Boulevard.
• 10:49 am, civil problem, 2400 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 11:45 a.m., minor in possession of marijuana report, 900 block of W Ingersoll Avenue.
• 12:14 pm, missing person, 500 block of Central Avenue.
• 1:03 pm, theft, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 1:12 pm, shoplifter, 100 block of S 7th Street.
• 1:38 pm, dispute, 200 block of E Johnson Avenue.
• 2:46 pm, civil problem, 100 block of S Broadway Street.
• 3:40 pm, hit and run accident, 3100 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 3:46 pm, dog at large, 700 block of Koos Bay Boulevard.
• 4:06 pm, 48 year old male cited for criminal trespass II, 1100 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 4:11 pm, hit and run accident, 1900 block of Woodland Drive.
• 4:12 pm, fraudulent use of credit card, 500 block of N Marple Street.
• 7:45 pm, dog bite, 900 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 9:12 pm, assault, 1800 block of N 7th Street.
• 10:55 pm, criminal mischief, 1100 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 10:56 pm, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 900 block of S 4th Street.
Coquille
• 9:50 am, dog at large, 1300 block of N Gould Street.
• 5:01 pm, runaway juvenile, 1700 block of Shelley Road.
• 6:13 pm, criminal mischief, 1st Street.
• 6:44 pm, located runaway juvenile, Coquille Community Center.
Reedsport
• 1:06 am, suspicious activity, Barrone Park.
• 1:11 am, suspicious activity, Reedsport Community Charter School.
• 1:21 am, suspicious activity, McDonald’s.
• 3:26 am, animal problem, 2300 block of Arthur Drive.
• 9:23 am, disorderly conduct, Highway 38 and Highway 101.
• 12:04 pm, trespassing, 1400 block of Highway Avenue.
• 12:05 pm, juvenile problem, Highland Elementary School.
• 1:31 pm, theft, Les Schwab Tire Center.
• 4:22 pm, suspicious activity, Dollar General.
• 4:47 pm, trespassing, 100 block of N 20th Street.
• 4:57 pm, suspicious activity, Ridgeway Drive and Ward Way.
• 7:33 pm, theft, Umpqua Mobile Home Village.
• 8:31 pm, runaway report, 2600 block of Highlands Drive.
• 9:50 pm, animal problem, First Community Credit Union.
